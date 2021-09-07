CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Roberto Dell’Oro Named Endowed Chair in Bioethics at Loyola Marymount University

lmu.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoberto Dell’Oro, professor of theological studies at Loyola Marymount University, has been named the Austin and Ann O’Malley Chair in Bioethics at LMU. Dell’Oro has most recently served as graduate director of the university’s bioethics master’s program and also has served as director of the Bioethics Institute since 2013, a role he will continue. The O’Malley Chair was established to provide intellectual leadership, develop academic programming, and foster interdisciplinary collaboration related to interdisciplinary perspectives in bioethics, including distinctive perspectives in the Catholic Intellectual Tradition, said Robbin Crabtree, dean of the Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts at LMU.

newsroom.lmu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellarmine University#Catholic University#The Bioethics Institute#The O Malley Chair#Ignatian#Georgetown University#Vatican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy