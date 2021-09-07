Roberto Dell’Oro Named Endowed Chair in Bioethics at Loyola Marymount University

Roberto Dell’Oro, professor of theological studies at Loyola Marymount University, has been named the Austin and Ann O’Malley Chair in Bioethics at LMU. Dell’Oro has most recently served as graduate director of the university’s bioethics master’s program and also has served as director of the Bioethics Institute since 2013, a role he will continue. The O’Malley Chair was established to provide intellectual leadership, develop academic programming, and foster interdisciplinary collaboration related to interdisciplinary perspectives in bioethics, including distinctive perspectives in the Catholic Intellectual Tradition, said Robbin Crabtree, dean of the Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts at LMU.