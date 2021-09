There was a lot of hype leading up to Bryce Young’s first Alabama start. And the quarterback lived up to all of it. Young passed for 344 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s 44-13 victory over Miami in the season opener on Saturday in Atlanta. It was a terrific showing, and it could be a sign of things to come for Young and the Alabama offense.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO