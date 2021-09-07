CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

WVU soccer zooms to No. 5 in national rankings

By Staff report
wvgazettemail.com
 7 days ago

The West Virginia University men’s soccer team checked in at No. 5 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s National Poll, which was released Tuesday. The Mountaineers (3-0-1), who received votes last week, jumped into the national rankings for the first time in 2021 after a pair of top-20 wins at home last week. WVU took down then-No. 3 Pitt 2-1 on Aug. 30 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium before defeating then-No. 17 Penn State 3-1 on Sept. 3 in Morgantown.

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: USC, Stanford, Utah, BYU in action

The 2021 college football season started with a bang last week, and while the Week 2 slate does not appear to be nearly as filling, there are a number of big games for fans to sink their teeth into. The game of the day might have been played in the noon slot, as No. 12 Oregon pulled off the road upset at No. 3 Ohio State in a rematch of the 2015 national title game. But the action didn't stop there. No. 10 Iowa pulled away from in-state foe No. 9 Iowa State in the first Cy-Hawk Game featuring a pair of top 10 teams in its history. Michigan made a statement by trouncing Washington, giving the Huskies an 0-2 start.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look At What Someone Left On Ohio State’s Midfield Logo

The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday’s thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners’ flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks’ turn. A small rubber duck was...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Soccer#Wvu#Pitt#Penn State 3 1#United Soccer Coaches#Georgetown#Smu#Topdrawersoccer Com#Mac Player#Ohio State#The Thundering Herd
wvgazettemail.com

WVU football: Did Garrett Greene earn more playing time at QB?

MORGANTOWN — One of the biggest ovations from the West Virginia crowd during the first game played at Milan Puskar Stadium without crowd restrictions since 2019 was for backup quarterback Garrett Greene, who played in both halves of the Mountaineers’ 66-0 win over Long Island on Saturday. Greene certainly did...
MORGANTOWN, WV
New Jersey Herald

Morris/Sussex preseason boys and girls soccer rankings

Preseason has been more tense than usual, with changing COVID-related guidance. But it's almost time to just play soccer. The Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference divisions and NJSIAA Tournament is back to normal. There will once again be traditional sectional and Group champions crowned. Here's a look at some of the...
SUSSEX, NJ
247Sports

Longhorns rank No. 6 nationally following recent commitments

Steve Sarkisian's 2022 class is on the rise. Following a four-day run that saw commitments from three defensive linemen, Texas now ranks No. 6 in the nation according to the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings. The 2022 class has 20 commits for a total of 255.31 points. Texas ranks ahead of Florida State, Texas A&M, LSU and Oregon inside the Top 10. They rank behind Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame and Penn State for the top spot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Bronco Sports

Women’s Cross Country Earns National Ranking

BOISE, Idaho – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released the preseason edition of the 2021 NCAA Division I Cross Country National Coaches' Poll, Tuesday. The Bronco women notched a 14th-place national ranking, while the men received votes. The Boise State women were one of...
BOISE, ID
WDTV

WVU Women’s Soccer wins 3-0 over Duquesne

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Women’s soccer team claimed their second win in two days on Sunday over Duquesne. Goals came from Isabella Sibley, Juliana Lynch and Aaliyah Scott. The No. 12 Mountaineers host the No. 7 Nittany Lions Thursday at 7pm.
DUQUESNE, PA
WVNews

No. 13 WVU women's soccer hosts No. 7 Penn State tonight

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — No. 13 West Virginia plays host to No. 7 Penn State in women’s soccer Thursday evening at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m. WVU (3-1) is already playing its second top 10 opponent and faces another top 10 team Saturday when the Mountaineers entertain No. 8 Georgetown. West Virginia’s lone defeat this season was against No. 4 Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
prepbaseballreport.com

2023 Class Rankings: North Carolina Nationally Represented

After an exciting summer of baseball here in North Carolina and the fall season about to begin, the 2023 Class continues to show its strength. The Junior Class has star power at the top that will show on a national level. The 2023 Class also has depth with several uncommitted prospects who continue to compete at a high level. With the fall season about to be in full swing the North Carolina 2023 Class Rankings have been updated and expanded to the Top 200.
BASEBALL
Daily Athenaeum

Senators, soccer coaches, and BabyDog predict the WVU football season

We also asked a variety of high profile West Virginians and WVU coaches for their predictions on the Mountaineers' season. Here’s what they told us. What are your predictions for the Mountaineer’s season and final record?. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin: 7-5 U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito: 8-4, but I am...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy