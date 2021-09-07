WVU soccer zooms to No. 5 in national rankings
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team checked in at No. 5 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s National Poll, which was released Tuesday. The Mountaineers (3-0-1), who received votes last week, jumped into the national rankings for the first time in 2021 after a pair of top-20 wins at home last week. WVU took down then-No. 3 Pitt 2-1 on Aug. 30 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium before defeating then-No. 17 Penn State 3-1 on Sept. 3 in Morgantown.www.wvgazettemail.com
