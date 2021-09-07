CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins Q&A: Does Jaelan Phillips or Jevon Holland make greater defensive impact as rookie?

By Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers. At first thought, Holland’s ball-hawking skills at safety incline me to go with him. He had four interceptions during training camp — two on Tua Tagovailoa and then against Andy Dalton and Matt Ryan in joint practices with the Bears and Falcons, respectively.

