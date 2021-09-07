CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S21 series get September security update

By Rei Padla
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest security updates are ready for Samsung’s previous flagship smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series and the Galaxy S21 series phones are eligible to receive the September security patch. For the Galaxy Note 10, at least, those units in South Korea will receive the latest security patch that was only previously available to latest flagship devices. At the moment, those Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and Galaxy Note 10 5G are eligible to get the update. Specifically, this firmware version is ready: N971NKSU2FUH7.

