Score a Touch Down with These Hilarious Fantasy Football Names

The season’s first Sunday Night Football matchup features a pair of teams with new QBs — at least, new to them. Matthew Stafford and Andy Dalton certainly aren’t new to daily fantasy football players, but with both now under the helm of young, offensive-minded coaches, there’s a renewed hope they can continue to improve (or a hope that Dalton will flame out quickly so the Bears can insert rookie Justin Fields into their lineup). Vegas sportsbooks opened the Rams as 6.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 43.5, suggesting that scoring could be at more of a premium than we might come to expect in Rams games. That’s not what anyone wants for an NFL DFS single-game contest, but with both teams still featuring some top-end talent, we managed to put together what could be a relatively high-scoring DraftKings Showdown lineup.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO