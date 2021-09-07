Michigan State Police trooper saves 77-year-old woman who fell near home in rural area

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was outside his home with his dog last month when the animal alerted him of something out of the ordinary. West Branch Tpr. Nathan Selley started looking around his home that is in a rural and heavily wooded area when he heard a woman faintly asking for help Aug. 31. He searched and found a 77-year-old woman lying facedown on the ground near her home where she lives alone.