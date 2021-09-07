CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Sandy mayor announces campaign for Oregon governor seat

By Brittany Allen
Estacada News
Estacada News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XsPdE_0bp9Y94500 Stan Pulliam declares intent to to make his candidacy official in the Republican primary.

It's official: Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is campaigning for the 2022 Republican nomination in the race to be governor.

Pulliam announced his gubernatorial candidacy Tuesday, Sept. 7, during a Meinig Memorial Park press conference. Candidates can file for the May 2022 primary election beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The filing deadline is March 8, 2022.

Pulliam considers his involvement in spearheading the "Open Oregon" movement in January the impetus of his decision to run for governor. The "Open Oregon" movement encouraged businesses to reopen New Year's Day, under lesser COVID-19 restrictions than what was mandated at the time.

"Today, what began in a room full of owners of shuttered Main Street businesses, later joined by parents and neighbors of all backgrounds as an alliance of Oregonians ready to fight back, has grown into a movement that brings me here today," Pulliam said. "Today, I am announcing my candidacy for governor of Oregon."

This announcement has been live-streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/mayorstanpulliam .

Pulliam has often vocally opposed decisions by Gov. Kate Brown during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking to local media like Pamplin Media Group and national programs like Lars Larson's radio show and Fox News' Fox & Friends to disparage Brown's attempts to slow spread of the novel coronavirus and question data the state used to justify business restrictions.

"Our current governor has ruled with a cold smugness inside a bubble of the ruling elite and special interests that continue to craft backroom deals, ignore scientific evidence of lockdown effectiveness, and prioritize the wish lists of her campaign contributors," Pulliam said. "Maybe it's time for a different approach. Maybe Oregon needs a mayor."

Pulliam has likewise criticized the leadership and management of Portland during the past year, saying the city "has become a national laughingstock of failed policies that have turned a once beautiful city into a graffiti covered war zone of boarded-up businesses, open drug use and skyrocketing violence."

More recently, Pulliam made a proposal to Sandy City Council that the city acquire three presidential statues from Portland, which were toppled last year by protestors.

"It is unconscionable that these symbols of virtue and American exceptionalism remain spray-painted and locked away because a handful of insurgent mischief makers have hijacked Oregon's largest city," Pulliam said. "We should celebrate the things that should be celebrated and learn from the things that shouldn't. A statue can do both."

Discussion of the proposal was tabled but is to be continued by the council at a later date.

Since announcing his exploratory committee in April, Pulliam's team has raised $300,000 through a listening tour around the state; made volunteer support connections in all 36 counties and received 45 endorsements from current and former mayors, county commissioners, city councilors and school board members.

"I look around my hometown of Sandy and still recognize the Oregon from my childhood," said Pulliam. "I still believe in it. And as I've traveled the state, I've seen more places like Sandy. From Coos Bay to Baker City, and from Klamath Falls to Pendleton. It's time to unite our state and return Oregon to its former glory as a symbol of that pioneer spirit and freedom that compelled generations to make their way across the Oregon Trail."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Estacada News

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation.Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, resigned Feb. 28 at Biden's request. Williams' tenure was marked by clashes with Portland and Bend officials over operations by federal officers in the cities. Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug has been in charge of the office over the past six months. Officially, candidates who want to be considered for the position can submit applications to a selection committee created by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Among those under consideration are Deschutes County district attorney John Hummel, who has expressed interest in the position. Applicants should contact Elise Gaffney in Wyden's office at elise_gaffney@wyden.senate.gov by Sept. 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing window. Oregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9. After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything.
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Clackamas Women's Services to honor heroes across county

Awards going to Sen. Rob Wagner, Sen. Kathleen Taylor, nurse Katie Schafer, Camp HOPE volunteer Mary KochClackamas Women's Services, Clackamas County's primary agency supporting those impacted by domestic and sexual violence, will host its annual Pathways Community Awards on Thursday to honor local heroes for their critical contributions towards breaking cycles of intrapersonal abuse. Community members can tune in to CWS's ceremony via livestream at 5:30 p.m. The link will be made available here shortly before the event begins. The one-hour program will include inspirational personal testimonies about lived experiences related to intrapersonal abuse, human resilience and community, with opportunities...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Estacada resident receives lifetime achievement award

Estacada resident John McAdoo honored for service by Mayor Sean Drinkwine and Estacada Community Watch. Longtime Estacada resident John McAdoo was recently honored by Estacada Community Watch and Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine for his of service to the community. McAdoo, a chaplain for the Estacada Fire District who has served...
ESTACADA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
City
Sandy, OR
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Sandy, OR
Government
City
Pendleton, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
City
Coos Bay, OR
Portland, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
Sandy, OR
Elections
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Estacada News

Wildfire recovery group assists Estacada families

The Clackamas County Long Term Recovery Group has been working with 17 families who were impacted by the Riverside Fire. One year after the 140,000-acre Riverside Fire came within half a mile of Estacada city limits, the Clackamas County Long Term Recovery Group has raised more than $1 million to aid the community. The group has been working with 17 families impacted by the fire and expects to rebuild two homes by the end of November. "Our amazing volunteers and donors have given everything from time, knowledge, resources, building materials and cash to help the LTRG move forward in...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Public weighs in on redistricting â€” will it matter?

Legislative committees get an earful from skeptical citizens about proposed maps that sketch out congressional, state House and Senate changes.A video diaspora of lawmakers, an alphabet soup of proposals, echoing audio, dead air and a buzzer that cut off testimony at three minutes marked the first day of legislative hearings on 2021 redistricting plans Wednesday. The House and Senate redistricting committees held back-to-back-to-back hearings Wednesday to take online testimony on eight proposals for mapping out political districts to be used beginning in 2022. The start of what will be 12 public hearings could determine the electoral future of Oregon for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Portland Tribune

COVID-19 update: County reaches peak case count

Cases remain on the rise as students return to in-person instruction countywide, the Public Health Division reports. As Clackamas County-area school districts return to in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a rate surpassing the original peak in December 2020. In the week between...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Larson
Person
Kate Brown
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Redistricting is vital. Here's how to get involved.

State lawmaker Christine Drazan says Oregonians will need to speak up to ensure a fair redistricting process. In less than a month the Legislature is scheduled to finalize the redistricting process and Oregon's congressional and legislative districts could take on new boundaries. What exactly is redistricting? To put it simply,...
POLITICS
Portland Tribune

Alderman: Congress must pass paid leave policy for all families now

Sherri Alderman is a developmental-behavioral pediatrician in Oregon and chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Early Childhood. I am a pediatrician and a mother. Children are at the center of my everyday work professionally, yet I can still remember what it felt like to be a new mom. I recall coming home from the hospital feeling a complete lack of knowledge about what parenthood truly looked like — and certainly no experience yet. Lucky for me, what I did have was state-funded paid parental leave that afforded me the time to figure it all out.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Gov#The Oregon Trail#Republican#Oregonians#Pamplin Media Group#Fox News#Fox Friends#Sandy City Council#American
Estacada News

Competing plans unveiled for legislative, congressional maps

Lawmakers see drafts and plan public hearings Sept. 8-13 before special session later this year.Democratic and Republican lawmakers have unveiled contrasting visions for Oregon's congressional and legislative districts in the next decade, as seen in newly released draft maps. The redistricting committees met jointly for 40 minutes on Friday, Sept. 3, to present maps that will be the focus of virtual public hearings starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Alternative plans must be submitted by the close of business Sept. 8; they will be posted on the Oregon Legislature's website if they comply with redistricting standards set out by law. "I know...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland hospitals bring in temporary morgue trucks

Two hospitals will use refrigeration trucks to keep COVID-19 fatalities as hospital morgues fill up. As emergency rooms around Oregon fill up with COVID-19 patients, two hospitals in the Portland region announced the addition of temporary morgue trucks. Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent both announced Friday, Sept. 3, that...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Case dismissed for charity owner who allegedly breached contracts

Northwest Giving Hope owner Corey Stark is banned from charitable solicitations in Oregon following a settlement. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge Michael C. Wetzel dismissed a legal case against Corey Stark, founder of the now-dissolved Northwest Giving Hope Foundation. Stark was on trial for allegedly failing to honor the financial terms of multiple service contracts between him and his customers.
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon taxpayers will get record $1.9 billion back next year

State economists offer estimates as they present quarterly revenue forecasts to lawmakers. Oregon taxpayers will get a record $1.9 billion off their personal income taxes in 2022 as a result of tax collections exceeding projections in 2019. For the average taxpayer with household income of $67,500, the savings will amount...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
Portland Tribune

Perry: Instead of high graduation standards, lawmakers give out participation trophies

Micah Perry is a program assistant for external affairs at Portland's Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon's free-market public policy research organization. In this summer's Olympic Games, Oregon natives Kim Hill and Ryan Crouser showed up, pushed themselves, and earned gold medals. Those medals have meaning — to them, to their team, and to their country. You don't get that kind of meaning with a participation trophy. It's too bad the state's governor and legislature seem to disagree.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Fort Kennedy to host cruise-in supporting homeless veterans

The nonprofit provides food, shelter, clothing and other services to thousands of veterans in Oregon. Motor vehicle enthusiasts, ready your engines! Fort Kennedy is hosting its annual cruise-in and motorcycle ride event on Sunday, Aug. 29 to raise money for homeless veterans in the Portland metro area. From 10 a.m....
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Gomez: Don't devalue Oregon's high school diplomas

Jessica Gomez of Medford is a candidate for governor in the Republican primary. In Oregon, misplaced priorities have dropped our state to near bottom nationally, in terms of education outcomes. The recent decision to no longer verify that Oregon high school graduates can read, write, or perform arithmetic at high school level farther diminishes the value of Oregon's high school diploma. Awarding a high school diploma regardless of academic success sends a powerful message to students, parents, teachers and employers that failure is an option in Oregon's public schools. Although this new policy is advertised as a temporary response to inadequate distance learning during the COVID-19 school shutdown, there has been mounting pressure by activist groups during the past several years to eliminate standardized tests needed to graduate. I believe this temporary measure is part of a long-term strategy to make this policy permanent. One of the common themes expressed by those who advocated for this new policy seems to be a belief that many students — especially our at-risk and BIPOC students — are incapable of passing these standardized tests. As a Hispanic woman, a parent, and someone who worked hard to catch up with my peers in high school, I find this narrative insulting. I fear that we have inadvertently fallen into the trap that former president George W. Bush described as the soft bigotry of low expectations. "If you have low expectations, you're going to get lousy results," he said. "We must not tolerate a system that gives up on people." Why are so many children failing these standardize tests? It's not because the tests are too difficult or unnecessary. Students are failing these tests because Oregon's education system is unable to fulfill its mission to educate all of Oregon's children, regardless of race, ethnicity or first language. To reverse this trend in Oregon and make public education and academic excellence a top priority in our state, we need legislation and programs that address achievement gaps and give students every opportunity to earn their high school diploma. Here are some key elements of my plan to help Oregon regain the leadership that it once enjoyed in public education: • Offer necessary remedial courses in college at no cost to the student, including all of the support systems needed, such as tutoring and bilingual support. • Promote meaningful career technical education through a Statewide Youth Apprenticeship Model that provides opportunities for students to work in their industry of choice, earn academic credit, and learn a trade — beginning in 11th grade. • Reduce the cost of college education by ensuring that all credits are transferrable in full between any community college or public university in the state. • Provide support for parents with parent/guardian workshops that focus on the family and give parents ways to support academic excellence. • Provide more support for teachers through small workgroups led by instructors who can provide the individualized attention some students need. I believe that all children are capable of achieving academic success and that under the right leadership Oregon will have a great public education system once again. That begins by sending the message that academic failure will no longer be an option in our great state. Jessica Gomez of Medford is a candidate for governor in the Republican primary.
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Estacada News

Estacada, OR
26
Followers
405
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Estacada News is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Thursdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content in the Estacada region.

 http://www.estacadanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy