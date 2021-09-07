CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Sorensen signs with SHL club

By Katherine Pitré
Forward Marcus Sorensen has signed a four-year deal with Djugardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Sorensen’s time in San Jose was limited, considering his pending free agent status this off-season and Doug Wilon’s “reset” narrative, so it comes as little surprise that Sorensen has decided to return to Sweden for this next stage in his hockey career.

Overseas Notes: Sorensen, Josefson, AIK

2020-21 was a season to forget for Marcus Sorensen. After recording 30 points in 80 games in 2018-19, Sorensen looked like he was emerging as a two-way threat for the San Jose Sharks. However, he followed that up with only 18 points and a -12 rating in 66 games in 2019-20. Sorensen was looking to get back on track this past season, but instead the decline continued. Sorensen recorded just five points and was a minus player yet again in 29 games with the Sharks. Unsurprisingly, it has been a quiet summer on the NHL market for Sorensen. However, he may have found a good option back home in Sweden. Swedish source Afton Bladet reports that the SHL’s Djurgardens IF is closing in on signing Sorensen to a long-term deal. The 29-year-old has been offered a four-year contract worth $12MM Krona ($1.44MM US). Sorensen was a prolific scorer for Djurgardens for several years before leaving for the NHL and the club hopes he still has gas left in the tank.
Sheng’s Weekend: Sorensen Signs with Djurgården, Jumbo Makes a Friend

Where might Adin Hill help the San Jose Sharks most? Nolan Schaefer and Clear Sight Analytics share proprietary data that shows why San Jose acquired Hill:. Clear Sight Analytics Shows Why Sharks Traded for Hill. Rocky Thompson will not be returning to the San Jose Sharks bench because of a...
NHL News: Marcus Sorensen, Denis Malgin, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Jake Gardiner

Full Press Hockey: Free agent forward Marcus Sorensen signed with Djurgardens in Sweden. He recorded 64 points in 226 games for the San Jose Sharks. Nick Richard: Forward Denis Malgin signed multi-year contract with the ZSC Lions. The Toronto Maple Leafs retain his NHL rights. Kotkaniemi’s signing bonus will go...
San Jose Sharks Sign Noah Gregor

4:00pm: The Sharks have officially announced the deal, with GM Doug Wilson releasing a short statement:. Noah showed last season that he has the tools to be an effective player at the NHL level by utilizing his speed. We feel that he will elevate the competition among our forward group for a roster spot this season.
NHL Rumors: Blues, Bruins, Jets, Kraken, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the head coach of the St. Louis Blues isn’t convinced Vladimir Tarasenko will be traded. Meanwhile, the asking price seems to be set for Tomas Hertl. Will the Boston Bruins be interested if their plan to start Charlie Coyle as the No. 2 center doesn’t pan out? The Winnipeg Jets will be keeping up with Andrew Copp throughout the season, while potentially looking to add a bottom-six forward and the Seattle Kraken have signed another forward. Finally, has Morgan Rielly already suffered an injury?
NHL Draft History – 2nd Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2020. The goal of this...
