Mac McCain, Dudley and A&T alumnus, signed by Philadelphia Eagles to active roster to open season

By EDDIE WOOTEN
greensboro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreensboro’s Mac McCain, a Dudley High School and N.C. A&T alumnus and a grandson of one of the city’s “Greensboro Four,” has won a spot on an NFL team’s roster. McCain, a cornerback, has been signed by the Philadelphia Eagles and is on the team’s 53-player roster. McCain, who will wear No. 37, will open the 2021 NFL season at Atlanta at 1 p.m. Sunday. WGHP will air Fox’s broadcast of the game.

