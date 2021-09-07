OCSD Launches Campaign To Share Resource Information With Community
OSWEGO – Local officials are coordinating plans and working together to help ensure a healthy and safe 2021-22 school year for all students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent campaign launched by the Oswego City School District (OCSD) brought local dignitaries, health officials and education leaders together to stress the importance of synergy for their organizations that highlights the different services available and resources in place.oswegocountytoday.com
