VFW Post 4031 grateful for donations

Durango Herald
 8 days ago

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4031 would like to sincerely thank the employees of The Payroll Department for selecting us as a “Meet Your Match” grant recipient of 2021. We are halfway to our goal of raising $7,000, which the Payroll Department will match Nov. 1. As of Aug. 15,...

www.durangoherald.com

blainecountyjournal.com

Feeling Grateful

The Friends of the Pool and Park Foundation is once again feeling gratitude. This time towards Triple Dog Brewing Company, located at 675 First Street West in Havre. Foundation President Heather DePriest also reported that the group has applied with the Blaine County Commissioners for a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds which were allocated in July 2021.
HAVRE, MT
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

VFW Post 56 Riders honor fallen service members

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 56 Riders honored the 13 service members who were killed Aug. 26 in an attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, with a ceremony Sept. 4 at the Leavenworth Veterans Memorial in Leavenworth. Veterans, Gold Star families and other community members attended the tribute.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
tellicovillageconnection.com

VFW post hoping to prevent suicide

A free program in Tellico Village will teach the warning signs of suicide and provide information about help available locally. The two-hour program, organized by 1st Lt. Alexander Bonnyman Jr. VFW Post 12135, is set for 4-6 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Community Church at Tellico Village fellowship hall. “As...
vpsfl.org

VFW Post #4360 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The VFW Post #4360 will host a program in memory of 9/11 beginning at 9:00am on Saturday, September 11, 2021. At 9:02, the first bell will toll and the flag will be lowered. Each bell toll will be accompanied by a reading of the events as they unfolded. Members of...
Independent Tribune

American Legion Post 51 accepting donations for yard sale

CONCORD —American Legion Post 51 is hosting a breakfast and yard sale Saturday, September 11. The Post is holding the event at 165 Wilshire Ave. SW starting at 7 a.m. Those who would like to sell items at the yard sale are able to rent a table for $10. The...
CONCORD, NC
Denton Record-Chronicle

VFW post celebrates repairs, renovations with Labor Day bash

It wasn't the biggest bash Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2205 has hosted, but its Labor Day Pool Party was a big deal to the post's leaders. After closing the doors of the post's historic canteen and meeting space on Sunset Street to protect veterans and patrons from COVID-19, post members got a food and alcohol permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and reopened last October.
DENTON, TX
z1077fm.com

TACO WEDNESDAY AT THE JOSHUA TREE VFW

It’s raining tacos again at the Joshua Tree Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. Today (September 15), the Taco Belles will be selling chicken tacos and the full menu at the VFW Post from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy patio dining or order your food to go. The VFW is located on Veterans Way in downtown Joshua Tree.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
carbondaletimes.com

Sparta VFW Post marks 85 years

On Aug. 28, the Sparta VFW Post #2698 celebrated not only the 85th anniversary of their 1936 charter, but also Legacy Life Member Matthew "Fritz" Mihelcic. Mihelcic is the 2021/2022 VFW Commander in Chief, who is never without his trusted ally and service dog, Mama Cass. Guests came for free...
SPARTA, IL
yourokmulgee.com

VFW Post 1189 adds to memorial contribution

Thanks to Okmulgee VFW Post 1189, the Okmulgee County Veterans Memorial funds are growing, greatly. The VFW’s generous contribution of additional ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
Volume One

VFW Post 305 Celebrates 100 Years of Fellowship, Service

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 305 in Eau Claire – which was founded in 1921 and is the second oldest VFW Post in Wisconsin – will hold a daylong gathering on Saturday, Sep. 18, to celebrate a century of service to the community. The anniversary event will host Wisconsin State...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
coastalpoint.com

Thoughts on the anniversary of VFW Post 7234

The upcoming celebration of the 75th anniversary of VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, now scheduled for Oct. 16, is a timely opportunity to focus on the vital historical and continuing role of the Post assisting veterans and their families in need since 1946. With the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan, thoughts are turning to the definition of “celebration” — how to “celebrate” when the Taliban is once again overrunning that country.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Cape May County Herald

A Grateful Heart

As I write this, it is Aug. 24. You won't read it until days later. I say that because the dates are important. Tomorrow, Aug. 25, my wife and I will celebrate our 31st wedding anniversary. Now, to many, that is nothing newsworthy. To us, it is a miracle!. You...
wkdzradio.com

VFW Post 1913 To Commemorate Patriots Day Saturday

VFW Post 1913 will honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, during their annual Patriots Day ceremony Saturday at the post home. Post-1913 Commander John Brame says it is important to take time out of our schedule to honor and remember those who died when our country was attacked by terrorists 20 years ago.
coastalpoint.com

Operation Safe House, VFW Post 7234, and your point

I am now a proud member of the VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, and my membership followed receiving my first services from the Veterans Administration (VA) just this year. I’m no spring chicken, as most would agree, so why so long?. My first introduction to the VA was when...
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Crescent-News

VFW donates to VFW National Home for Children

Edward McCray (left), from Defiance VFW Post 3360 is shown presenting a check for $5,000 to VFW Department of Ohio Commander James Hordiniski for the VFW National Home for Children in Eaton Rapids, Mich. The VFW Department of Ohio has raised $110,000 this year to help support military families that are living at the home.
DEFIANCE, OH
Inyo Register

VFW pays tribute to the fallen

Bishop VFW Post 8988, at 484 Short St., erected a memorial display to remember the 13 U.S. service members killed last week in Afghanistan. Navy veteran Scott Newcomb produced the display and the chalkboard artwork was done by Navy veteran member Jackie Graef. Newcomb said he added a donation jar for Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest, a group of veterans and citizens who ride their motorcycles each summer to honor and pay tribute to America’s fallen service members and their surviving Gold Star families. The motorcycle group presents the families with plaques and has the family sign an American flag, which the group escorts across the country to Arlington Cemetery. For more information, call Newcomb at (224) 623-9276.
Union Leader

Hudson VFW Post invites veterans and their families to free picnic

Hudson Memorial VFW Post 5791 will host its fifth annual Veterans Appreciation BBQ picnic for all New Hampshire veterans and their families on Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event is open to anyone who has served in any branch of the U.S. military. Veterans don’t have to be a member of the VFW, American Legion or any other veterans organization to attend.
HUDSON, NH
WDSU

In Covington, a VFW post becomes a post-Ida shelter

COVINGTON, La. — The lights are back on for more people in St. Tammany Parish -- but for everyone else, there's a place to go. VFW Post 7286 in Covington is offering food, water, electricity and about 20 cots for people still facing the effects of Hurricane Ida. "Our doors...
COVINGTON, LA
Longview Daily News

Thanks to You: Organizations grateful for support

The Longview Outdoor Gallery is very grateful being the recipient of the Frank L. and Arlene G. Price Foundation grant of $2,500. It is unfortunate that our board never had the opportunity of meeting the Prices, yet we feel we know them in the spirit in their commitment of supporting the arts. This is especially true of Arlene G. Price who was an art teacher.
LONGVIEW, WA

