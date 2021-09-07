CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Sandy mayor announces campaign for Oregon governor seat

By Brittany Allen
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XsPdE_0bp9UcEx00 Stan Pulliam declares intent to to make his candidacy official in the Republican primary.

It's official: Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is campaigning for the 2022 Republican nomination in the race to be governor.

Pulliam announced his gubernatorial candidacy Tuesday, Sept. 7, during a Meinig Memorial Park press conference. Candidates can file for the May 2022 primary election beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The filing deadline is March 8, 2022.

Pulliam considers his involvement in spearheading the "Open Oregon" movement in January the impetus of his decision to run for governor. The "Open Oregon" movement encouraged businesses to reopen New Year's Day, under lesser COVID-19 restrictions than what was mandated at the time.

"Today, what began in a room full of owners of shuttered Main Street businesses, later joined by parents and neighbors of all backgrounds as an alliance of Oregonians ready to fight back, has grown into a movement that brings me here today," Pulliam said. "Today, I am announcing my candidacy for governor of Oregon."

This announcement has been live-streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/mayorstanpulliam .

Pulliam has often vocally opposed decisions by Gov. Kate Brown during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking to local media like Pamplin Media Group and national programs like Lars Larson's radio show and Fox News' Fox & Friends to disparage Brown's attempts to slow spread of the novel coronavirus and question data the state used to justify business restrictions.

"Our current governor has ruled with a cold smugness inside a bubble of the ruling elite and special interests that continue to craft backroom deals, ignore scientific evidence of lockdown effectiveness, and prioritize the wish lists of her campaign contributors," Pulliam said. "Maybe it's time for a different approach. Maybe Oregon needs a mayor."

Pulliam has likewise criticized the leadership and management of Portland during the past year, saying the city "has become a national laughingstock of failed policies that have turned a once beautiful city into a graffiti covered war zone of boarded-up businesses, open drug use and skyrocketing violence."

More recently, Pulliam made a proposal to Sandy City Council that the city acquire three presidential statues from Portland, which were toppled last year by protestors.

"It is unconscionable that these symbols of virtue and American exceptionalism remain spray-painted and locked away because a handful of insurgent mischief makers have hijacked Oregon's largest city," Pulliam said. "We should celebrate the things that should be celebrated and learn from the things that shouldn't. A statue can do both."

Discussion of the proposal was tabled but is to be continued by the council at a later date.

Since announcing his exploratory committee in April, Pulliam's team has raised $300,000 through a listening tour around the state; made volunteer support connections in all 36 counties and received 45 endorsements from current and former mayors, county commissioners, city councilors and school board members.

"I look around my hometown of Sandy and still recognize the Oregon from my childhood," said Pulliam. "I still believe in it. And as I've traveled the state, I've seen more places like Sandy. From Coos Bay to Baker City, and from Klamath Falls to Pendleton. It's time to unite our state and return Oregon to its former glory as a symbol of that pioneer spirit and freedom that compelled generations to make their way across the Oregon Trail."

Sandy Post

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing windowOregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9. After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything. "Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation.Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, resigned Feb. 28 at Biden's request. Williams' tenure was marked by clashes with Portland and Bend officials over operations by federal officers in the cities. Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug has been in charge of the office over the past six months. Officially, candidates who want to be considered for the position can submit applications to a selection committee created by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Among those under consideration are Deschutes County district attorney John Hummel, who has expressed interest in the position. Applicants should contact Elise Gaffney in Wyden's office at elise_gaffney@wyden.senate.gov by Sept. 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Lawmakers shuffle redistricting plans as special session looms

Legislative plan must get a final vote by the end of September or courts could step in and draw state, federal districtsThe shape of the 2022 election could take a step forward Monday, Sept. 20, with a special session of the Legislature called by Gov. Kate Brown. While Brown can call a special session, she can determine neither its length nor its scope. But in making the announcement, Brown said she hoped it would be short and stick to approved new district maps to be used for legislative and congressional seats in time for the 2022 election. What exactly the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sandy Post

Public weighs in on redistricting â€” will it matter?

Legislative committees get an earful from skeptical citizens about proposed maps that sketch out congressional, state House and Senate changes.A video diaspora of lawmakers, an alphabet soup of proposals, echoing audio, dead air and a buzzer that cut off testimony at three minutes marked the first day of legislative hearings on 2021 redistricting plans Wednesday. The House and Senate redistricting committees held back-to-back-to-back hearings Wednesday to take online testimony on eight proposals for mapping out political districts to be used beginning in 2022. The start of what will be 12 public hearings could determine the electoral future of Oregon for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sandy Post

The Sandy community remembers Les Geren

Geren's Farm Supply co-owner, long-time Sandy Kiwanis Club member dies at 71The Sandy community mourns the death of local businessman and active volunteer Les Geren today and sends condolences to his wife and business partner Kathy Geren, daughter Roz Rushing and their family. Geren died Sunday, Sept. 12, after fighting an infection caused by flesh-eating bacteria for which he was hospitalized last week. Geren, 71, was well loved in the Sandy and Boring communities as co-owner of Geren's Farm Supply and as an active volunteer. Geren was born in Medford and grew up in Eagle Point. ...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Meet Clackamas County clerk candidate Catherine McMullen

McMullen filed for the office of Clackamas County clerk Thursday, cheered on by a small group of supporters in attendance.West Linn resident Catherine McMullen filed for the office of Clackamas County clerk Thursday morning, Sept. 9, and is now set to begin campaigning for the May 2022 primary election. "Today is a big day, not just for the campaign, but for furthering democracy in Clackamas County," McMullen said in a statement. Clackamas County's clerk, a nonpartisan position held by Sherry Hall since 2003, is responsible for conducting elections and keeping public records. In a press release announcing McMullen's candidacy,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

COVID-19 update: County reaches peak case count

Cases remain on the rise as students return to in-person instruction countywide, the Public Health Division reports.As Clackamas County-area school districts return to in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a rate surpassing the original peak in December 2020. In the week between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7, 720 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county, with the current case count at 1,094 — the highest since the pandemic began in March 2020, the county's Public Health Division reported on Aug. 8. According to the report, positive cases among vaccinated county residents are...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Opinion: Redistricting is vital. Here's how to get involved.

State lawmaker Christine Drazan says Oregonians will need to speak up to ensure a fair redistricting process.In less than a month the Legislature is scheduled to finalize the redistricting process and Oregon's congressional and legislative districts could take on new boundaries. What exactly is redistricting? To put it simply, it's a constitutional obligation to rebalance political boundaries based on population from the U.S. Census. The Legislature is choosing who represents which voters. There are rules to follow for completing this process, and when the rules are ignored it is called gerrymandering. A report highlighted by Axios revealed...
POLITICS
Lars Larson
Person
Kate Brown
Sandy Post

Are you ready for more politics? It's electioneering season

Candidates begin to line up for many statewide offices as summer semi-officially draws to a close.Ready or not, Oregon, the 2022 election season is here. Labor Day weekend of odd-numbered years is the traditional kick-off of serious campaign activity aimed at the ballot voters will mark in 14 months. If anything, 2021 has a running start. The busy summer needs a primer to catch up on what's happened and what's coming up that will have an impact on the ballot voters will see for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. A wide-open governor's race that for the first time...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sandy Post

Alderman: Congress must pass paid leave policy for all families now

Sherri Alderman is a developmental-behavioral pediatrician in Oregon and chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Early ChildhoodI am a pediatrician and a mother. Children are at the center of my everyday work professionally, yet I can still remember what it felt like to be a new mom. I recall coming home from the hospital feeling a complete lack of knowledge about what parenthood truly looked like — and certainly no experience yet. Lucky for me, what I did have was state-funded paid parental leave that afforded me the time to figure it all out. During this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sandy Post

Governor: Curtailing school activities could speed drop in COVID-19 cases

'We're in a dire state, but I am seeing some signs that this is going to level out in the next week.'Schools should cancel or curtail some extracurricular activities to help Oregon maintain what appears to be the beginning of a decline from record high numbers of COVID-19 infections, Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, Sept. 7. Multiple forecasts during the past week showed a peak in the two-month surge of infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Hospitals remain nearly full and case reports are still twelve times what they were in early July. The fragile ebb in the...
EDUCATION
Sandy Post

Competing plans unveiled for legislative, congressional maps

Lawmakers see drafts and plan public hearings Sept. 8-13 before special session later this year.Democratic and Republican lawmakers have unveiled contrasting visions for Oregon's congressional and legislative districts in the next decade, as seen in newly released draft maps. The redistricting committees met jointly for 40 minutes on Friday, Sept. 3, to present maps that will be the focus of virtual public hearings starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Alternative plans must be submitted by the close of business Sept. 8; they will be posted on the Oregon Legislature's website if they comply with redistricting standards set out by law. "I know...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Sandy Post

Trainor: Working Oregonians deserve bold action this Labor Day

Graham Trainor is president of the Oregon AFL-CIO, the statewide federation of labor unions representing more than 300,000 Oregonians.The stories have become so commonplace they often go unnoticed. We know through newspapers, television, and social media that we are in a crisis. We see it on the masked faces of children in school, unsure that another way of life is possible. We see it in full emergency rooms, beds rolled into hallways, and ambulances told to go somewhere else. We see it in the shadows beneath the eyes of workers toiling long hours for supremely profitable corporations, no longer given...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Portland hospitals bring in temporary morgue trucks

Two hospitals will use refrigeration trucks to keep COVID-19 fatalities as hospital morgues fill up.As emergency rooms around Oregon fill up with COVID-19 patients, two hospitals in the Portland region announced the addition of temporary morgue trucks. Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent both announced Friday, Sept. 3, that they will rely on "fatality management trucks" to store bodies. "Hospital morgues hold fewer than 10 deceased people, and funeral homes are having difficulty keeping up," Providence announced in a press release. Each temporary morgue truck will be blessed by Providence spiritual care chaplains, the organization noted. A D V E...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Indigenous practice could be key to taming wildfires

Controlled burns have proven effective in combating wildfires, both before the Oregon Trail and in modern times. For Indigenous tribes in the Pacific Northwest, fire has always been a part of the landscape. Klamath Tribal Council Chairman Don Gentry says his ancestors learned that low-intensity fires caused by lightning storms helped regenerate plant species and thin out excess growth in the forests. So tribes like the Klamath started to use fire as a tool to not only stimulate plant growth, but manage the forests by clearing out the excess flammable plants that make the forests prime for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sandy Post

Case dismissed for charity owner who allegedly breached contracts

Northwest Giving Hope owner Corey Stark is banned from charitable solicitations in Oregon following a settlement.On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge Michael C. Wetzel dismissed a legal case against Corey Stark, founder of the now-dissolved Northwest Giving Hope Foundation. Stark was on trial for allegedly failing to honor the financial terms of multiple service contracts between him and his customers. The case was dismissed following a settlement reached Aug. 2 between Stark and Oregon Attorney General Ellen F. Rosenblum prohibiting Stark from several actions — including soliciting money or contributions through his foundation or any other charitable...
OREGON CITY, OR
