Sandy mayor announces campaign for Oregon governor seat

It's official: Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is campaigning for the 2022 Republican nomination in the race to be governor.

Pulliam announced his gubernatorial candidacy Tuesday, Sept. 7, during a Meinig Memorial Park press conference. Candidates can file for the May 2022 primary election beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The filing deadline is March 8, 2022.

Pulliam considers his involvement in spearheading the "Open Oregon" movement in January the impetus of his decision to run for governor. The "Open Oregon" movement encouraged businesses to reopen New Year's Day, under lesser COVID-19 restrictions than what was mandated at the time.

"Today, what began in a room full of owners of shuttered Main Street businesses, later joined by parents and neighbors of all backgrounds as an alliance of Oregonians ready to fight back, has grown into a movement that brings me here today," Pulliam said. "Today, I am announcing my candidacy for governor of Oregon."

Pulliam has often vocally opposed decisions by Gov. Kate Brown during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking to local media like Pamplin Media Group and national programs like Lars Larson's radio show and Fox News' Fox & Friends to disparage Brown's attempts to slow spread of the novel coronavirus and question data the state used to justify business restrictions.

"Our current governor has ruled with a cold smugness inside a bubble of the ruling elite and special interests that continue to craft backroom deals, ignore scientific evidence of lockdown effectiveness, and prioritize the wish lists of her campaign contributors," Pulliam said. "Maybe it's time for a different approach. Maybe Oregon needs a mayor."

Pulliam has likewise criticized the leadership and management of Portland during the past year, saying the city "has become a national laughingstock of failed policies that have turned a once beautiful city into a graffiti covered war zone of boarded-up businesses, open drug use and skyrocketing violence."

More recently, Pulliam made a proposal to Sandy City Council that the city acquire three presidential statues from Portland, which were toppled last year by protestors.

"It is unconscionable that these symbols of virtue and American exceptionalism remain spray-painted and locked away because a handful of insurgent mischief makers have hijacked Oregon's largest city," Pulliam said. "We should celebrate the things that should be celebrated and learn from the things that shouldn't. A statue can do both."

Discussion of the proposal was tabled but is to be continued by the council at a later date.

Since announcing his exploratory committee in April, Pulliam's team has raised $300,000 through a listening tour around the state; made volunteer support connections in all 36 counties and received 45 endorsements from current and former mayors, county commissioners, city councilors and school board members.

"I look around my hometown of Sandy and still recognize the Oregon from my childhood," said Pulliam. "I still believe in it. And as I've traveled the state, I've seen more places like Sandy. From Coos Bay to Baker City, and from Klamath Falls to Pendleton. It's time to unite our state and return Oregon to its former glory as a symbol of that pioneer spirit and freedom that compelled generations to make their way across the Oregon Trail."