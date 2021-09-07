CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House legislation seeks to remove statewide mask mandates and give assistance to healthcare organizations

By Jacqueline Pitts
kychamberbottomline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that would do away with any statewide mask mandates and establish new ways for Kentuckians to be treated and tested for COVID-19. House Bill 2, sponsored by Rep. Steven Rudy and presented by Rep. Kim Moser, would do away with two emergency regulations dealing with masking, making them unenforceable while also prohibiting statewide mask mandates moving forward.

