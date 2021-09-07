Kansas highway cleaned after animal organs spilled on road

animal parts sloshed onto highway in Kansas

CANEY, KS — Kansas Department of Transportation crews were left with a unique, if not gross, situation at the U.S. 75-166 interchange just north of Caney.

Trooper Charles Yokley of the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a truck carrying a open load of animal organs applied its brakes abruptly as it was traveling the westbound lane of U.S. 166 at the 75-166 interchange around noon Tuesday. KHP says the sudden braking caused the contents to slosh out of the truck and wind up on the highway.

Yokley said KHP notified the Kansas Department of Transportation crews about the messy situation. KDOT sent a crew with a front-end loader to remove the animal contents off the roadway. The Montgomery County Rural Fire Department was then called in to wash off the highway after KDOT completed its cleanup. A chemical was applied to the roadside to alleviate moisture and odor issues.

A motorist sent a photo to the Montgomery County Chronicle showing the animal debris after it had been smashed by passing vehicles. The motorist said the debris appeared to be “hundreds of smashed cow stomachs.”

