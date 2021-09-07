CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

What to Expect At This Year’s UN General Assembly

By Kaysie Brown
unfoundation.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs world leaders prepare for the upcoming UN General Assembly (UNGA), the planet is facing simultaneous emergencies that are threatening our collective ability to respond: the ongoing global pandemic, increasingly extreme weather events, and a rise in humanitarian crises with far-reaching impacts for the world’s most vulnerable people, including women, girls, and those who have dedicated their lives in the pursuit of dignity and human rights.

unfoundation.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#World Trade Organization#Imf#Humanitarian Aid#Un General Assembly#Unga#Covax#The World Bank#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
United Nations

Comments / 0

Community Policy