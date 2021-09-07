CISA Releases Zero Trust Maturity Model for Public Comment

The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) today released a draft of its Zero Trust Maturity Model for public comment. CISA's Zero Trust Maturity Model was designed as a road map for agencies to reference as they develop and implement their zero-trust architecture. The maturity model, drafted in June, was initially distributed to agencies and, as of today, is available for public feedback. The agency will collect input until Oct. 1, 2021, and will later publish an updated version based on comments.