Volunteers Wanted To Pack Meals On 9/11 Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People who want to give their time and service on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack and a federally-recognized day of service and remembrance, can help pack meals for people facing hunger in Los Angeles.

More than 1,000 volunteers from throughout the Los Angeles community are needed to pack 200,000 healthy, non-perishable meals that will be donated to and distributed by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The Los Angeles Meal Pack will take place Saturday at the Los Angeles Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’ve been doing lots of distributions, our distributions are up 115% since the pre-pandemic period,” Roger Castle of the LA Food Bank said. “So there’s lots of people coming to these distributions that you see here, that have never needed food assistance before but are desperately in need of food because of the economic impact of the pandemic.”

The Los Angeles Meal Pack is open to people ages 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, and masks will also be required.

Volunteers must register to choose from available two-hour shifts, and LA Food Bank will send an online ticket through email.