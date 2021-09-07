CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Bond For Dennis Green, Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of CTA Bus Driver

 6 days ago
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dennis Green, 38, accused of shooting a CTA bus driver in the face after an altercation Saturday night, was ordered held without bond in court Tuesday.

The shooting, which happened at Washington Street and Garland Court around 9 p.m., resulted from a confrontation as the 20 Madison bus pulled into its last stop. Prosecutors said Green was on the bus as the driver, 34, pulled into a stop near Michigan Avenue and told the riders to get off.

Green refused to exit the bus and spat in the driver’s face, prosecutors said. Both got off the bus — leading to the altercation which resulted in Green shooting the driver in the left jaw.

The bullet fractured the driver’s jaw, and he was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where officials said he will have multiple surgeries over the next few days.

Green was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery of a transit employee, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and being an armed habitual criminal.

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that Green has four prior felony convictions, including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in 2009, attempted burglary in 2005, aggravated robbery in 2001 and possession of a controlled substance in 1999. He also has two juvenile judications both in 1998 — one for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and an aggravated battery to a school employee.

His next court date is Sept. 15 in Skokie.

Pat McCarthy
5d ago

Why aren't other crimes and criminals in Chicago being charged similar to Dennis Green? They threw the book at him, and rightly so, but his crimes are no worse than so many others. My thoughts: The victim is a CTA employee, and the CTA came out to the media enmass complaining about the lack of police protection on the buses and trains they are providing with services to the general public. And while people taking public transit need to feel safe, criminal charges and sentencing should not in any way be swayed by such things. Justice for the victims of similar crimes must be equal, regardless of the political pressure or the concern for public safety.

