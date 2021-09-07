No Bond For Dennis Green, Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of CTA Bus Driver

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dennis Green, 38, accused of shooting a CTA bus driver in the face after an altercation Saturday night, was ordered held without bond in court Tuesday.

The shooting, which happened at Washington Street and Garland Court around 9 p.m., resulted from a confrontation as the 20 Madison bus pulled into its last stop. Prosecutors said Green was on the bus as the driver, 34, pulled into a stop near Michigan Avenue and told the riders to get off.

Green refused to exit the bus and spat in the driver’s face, prosecutors said. Both got off the bus — leading to the altercation which resulted in Green shooting the driver in the left jaw.

The bullet fractured the driver’s jaw, and he was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where officials said he will have multiple surgeries over the next few days.

Green was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery of a transit employee, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and being an armed habitual criminal.

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that Green has four prior felony convictions, including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in 2009, attempted burglary in 2005, aggravated robbery in 2001 and possession of a controlled substance in 1999. He also has two juvenile judications both in 1998 — one for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and an aggravated battery to a school employee.

His next court date is Sept. 15 in Skokie.