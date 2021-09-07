CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confirmed: A duck named Ripper learned how to say “You bloody fool!”

By Jennifer Ouellette
Ars Technica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1987, a researcher in Australia recorded a male musk duck named Ripper producing a vocalization that sounded very much like "You bloody fool," along with sounds resembling a slamming door and a soft mumbling. A second duck in the region was recorded in 2000 imitating a Pacific black duck's call. Both recordings survived, but they were never analyzed in any detail, and most of the accompanying records were destroyed in a wildfire that swept through the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve in 2003.

