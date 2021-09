The Denver Nuggets will enter next season without the services of Jamal Murray at least to start the year. The team has not given a timeline but players who suffer a torn ACL need almost an entire year to fully recover and his injury occurred in April. This is obviously a blow to the Nuggets’ title hopes. Murray has been deemed the second-best player behind league MVP Nikola Jokic. However, looking at the bright side of things, the 2021-22 NBA season may be the final step to Michael Porter Jr.’s evolution to becoming a legitimate superstar.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO