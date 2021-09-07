Rajon Rondo wants to learn from Lakers teammates while bringing his own leadership to roster
As Rondo returns, the Lakers' needs have shifted noticeably away from the court and more in the direction of that leadership and mentorship. With Jared Dudley retiring and joining the Mavericks' coaching staff, the Lakers need a player that can be the veteran voice to the team from the end of the bench. It's a role Rondo has embraced publicly and it's a role he's flourished in throughout his career even while playing.www.lakers365.com
