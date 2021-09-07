Review – Madden NFL 22

I always find it healthy to take a break every now and then from these yearly released franchises. It helps with franchise fatigue and really lets you put into perspective the iteration changes. Madden has had a bad habit of taking one step forward and two steps back for years now, and that is one of the reasons I skipped Madden NFL 21. There has been a lot of flashy updates that add some production value here and there. However, the overhaul of mechanics, animations, physics, and modes that fans have been wanting have been ignored. While Madden NFL 22 doesn’t exactly break this chain, I feel like this is the first installment in a long time that doesn’t feel like a step back.