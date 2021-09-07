Jeffrey Adair Page of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, after only 43 years on this earth. Affectionally known as Jeff by most, “Frog” by his family and “PeeWee” by his friends, he leaves behind his beautiful wife, Randi, and two sons, Fisher (12) and Landry (9). He also leaves behind his mother, Teresa Ainsworth, and her husband, Virgil of Soso, MS; father, Wallace Page, Jr., and wife, Dorine, of Vancleave, MS; In-laws, Stan and Donna Fleenor of Ocean Springs; brother, Jason Page, and wife, Amanda, of Huntsville, AL; brother-in-law, Brett Fleenor, and wife, Kennie; grandmothers, Mary Ann Jernigan of Bay Springs and Louise Page of Ocean Springs; nieces and nephew, Mattie Page, Carley Page, Isaiah Page, and Hadley Fleenor.