Oakland, CA

College of Alameda COVID-19 Update

 7 days ago

We learned today that an individual from our Campus has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The individual was last on campus, August 31, 2021. While we cannot identify the individual who tested positive for the virus because of privacy laws, we are following up as required. The District has been informed of this exposure and will begin contact tracing procedures. Following our safety protocols, those students/employee(s) that may have been exposed are being contacted and advised to self-quarantine and follow-up with their health care provider.

