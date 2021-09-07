CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

BlackRock responds to Soros' criticism of its China investments

By Audrey Conklin
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHedge fund tycoon George Soros condemned BlackRock's recent billion-dollar investment in China in a Monday op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal. Soros called BlackRock's recent decision to introduce mutual funds in the country last month a "tragic mistake" that he said is "likely to lose money for BlackRock’s clients and … damage the national security interests of the U.S. and other democracies."

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 6

christoddreports
5d ago

Isn't Soros calling BlackRock investments dangerous akin to the pot calling the kettle black times two. He of all people who uses his money to destroy America with far progressive ideas has no business in anybody else's business!

Reply
6
p
5d ago

Call it what it is... investment in a communist country, in a communist government. The US and many other countries had major investments in Germany before world war. At some point each of our countries have to ask the question when is investments in these regimes enough? At some point these countries have been empowered by other nations... and have the ability for wars and expansionism. Leaders need to draw the lines on foreign investments because it comes back to our shores.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
George Soros
Person
Soros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#The Wall Street Journal#Chinese#Reuters#Blackstone Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy