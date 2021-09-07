Pokemon Go List of All Community Day Events and Featured Pokemon so Far, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021

Trainers, back in 2018, Niantic and Pokemon Go decided to launch a new in-game event called Community Day event. The very first event started on January 20, 2018, and we had a chance to catch the Special Pokemon Pikachu, its shiny forms, and learn the Special move Surf. We also received great bonuses during the 3-hour event. Since then, we have seen/participated in 38 Community Day events, 12 in 2018, 12 in 2019, 12 in 2020, and 7 in 2021.