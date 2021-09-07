Iowa State RB Breece Hall comments on potential distractions before Cy-Hawk game

Iowa State star running back Breece Hall is confident the Cyclones will be able to avoid “distractions” ahead of their marquee matchup vs. Iowa this weekend. “I don’t pay attention to distractions,” Hall told reporters on Tuesday. “I honestly don’t care for them. I stay true to myself. We stay true to being Iowa State. We know what we need to do. We know how we need to prepare. There’s nothing to it but that.”