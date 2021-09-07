CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Beats Per Minute: A playlist of club ready tracks as chosen by Solardo

skiddle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresenting, our brand new VIP curated playlist feature - Beats Per Minute. We've linked up with some of the greatest DJs and producers in the business - both emerging and established - to bring you a brand new and regular fifteen track playlist, consisting of some of the biggest and gnarliest tracks in dance music right now. Each playlist will offer an exclusive first look and listen to setlists put together by the selectors themselves, before they've been experienced anywhere else.

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
deephouseamsterdam.com

Solardo Completes final lineup for two-day HIGHER event in Dubrovnik

Two days and nights of music on a historic-kissed terrace. Andrea Oliva, Danny Howard, Heidi, Max Chapman, Nic Fanciulli, wAFF, Arielle Free, Sosa, Wade, Syreeta, Andrew Meller, Ben Hemsley, Hannah Laing, James Burton, Lost On Mars, Mandalo, Saffron Stone and Versus. Solardo’s unique day and night terrace party Higher is...
ENTERTAINMENT
Time Out Global

An interview with music maven Mark Richards, 1/2 of production duo Solardo

Hailing from one of the world's club music cradles, the city of Manchester, Mark Richards and James Eliot are hot names on today's international house scene. The duo, known collectively as Solardo, has a Midas touch when it comes to turning any range of musical endeavours - from original tunes, across production, to event organisation - to gold.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Beats Per Minute: CruCast unveil their Electric Woodlands 2021 setlist

The CruCast crew have taken over the world of bass music at such a turbo pace that many fans have been left trying to catch their breath and stop their heads from spinning. A sensation that's more than likely being mirrored by the team of dependable selectors, curators, MC's and DJs behind the coveted brand.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
skiddle.com

KANDY FRESHERS PARTY P1 @ The ROXY - (£2.20 DRINKS)

The Official London Freshers Party part 1 with £2.20 Drinks all night and the best of Hip-Hop and RnB and commercial tunes. Customer reviews of KANDY FRESHERS PARTY P1 @ The ROXY - (£2.20 DRINKS) Average rating:. 0%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 1 Verified review. Service was rude...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Wack - Residents Rave at The Bongo Club

Wack is back and returning to The Bongo Club for our first event since the reopening of nightclubs. To celebrate, we're bringing our friends Joe Highet and Juan. Wack is back and returning to The Bongo Club for our first event since the reopening of nightclubs. To celebrate, we're bringing our friends Joe Highet and Juan Mare to warm things up in the main room before Cameron and Aidan go b2b for the rest of the night.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culture Club#Beats Per Minute#Summer Music#The Playlist#Setlists#Terminal V#Xtc
realitytitbit.com

Trina is engaged, meet her fiancé Raymond Taylor on Instagram

Trina is a rapper who has spent over two decades in the music industry. As well as gaining fame for her songs including ‘Here We Go’, ‘Pull Over’, ‘B R Right’, ‘Single Again’ and ‘Look Back at Me’, she’s also a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Miami and has been since 2018.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Serves Looks At Met Gala

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was a late arrival at the 2021 Met Gala, but she attracted all kinds of attention the moment she stepped onto the red carpet. The Dallas-raised athlete was present at the ball, making her appearance known in a Theophilio-designed outfit. She wore a red corset-style top, a black fringe skirt, black bangles, and boots. "I feel delicious! I feel like Cinderella," she said on the red carpet, revealing that her outfit was inspired by a phoenix. "Just showing the world that no matter what you may see at the mud or the ashes, you can always rise up. The red is fire, and always ablaze."
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Antiques Roadshow crowd gasp as robe breaks show records with life-changing valuation

THE Antiques Roadshow crowd gasped after a robe broke show records with a life-changing valuation – but there was one big problem. Expert Lee Young met a couple while stood next to the stunning robe, and he told them: “There are those moments in your life that you will always remember, and I will always remember standing here, but I certainly will also remember the first time that I saw this spectacular robe.”
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 KICK FM

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

PeakyLife - Unofficial Parklife Afterparty

Join us for the unofficial Parklife Afterparty for a night of House & Techno curated by the very best of our House DJs. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. View more events at Peaky Blinders Manchester ». Peaky Blinders...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Get Ready for Second Sky Music Festival with Our Curated Playlist

Sink your teeth into the dynamic lineup of Porter Robinson’s Second Sky Music Festival with our favorite hits from the artists. After patiently waiting two years since the debut edition of Second Sky Music Festival, fans of Porter Robinson can rest easy as the date for its return is finally right around the corner. Already impressing with a second virtual edition earlier this year, the live event’s return is slated to officially take place on September 18-19 at the Oakland Arena Grounds after changing venues due to concerns around COVID.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Iggy Pop And Matt Sweeney Cover The Velvet Underground & Nico’s “European Son”

Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney of Skunk, Chavez and Zwan have joined forces on a cover of “European Son,” a track originally featured on The Velvet Underground & Nico’s self-titled debut. This recording will be featured on the upcoming tribute album I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, which will be out on September 24 via Verve Records. Other artists set to be featured on this project include Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger, Andrew Bird, Lucius, Kurt Vile & The Violators, St. Vincent, Thomas Bartlett, Thurston Moore and Courtney Barnett.
MUSIC
Derrick

German clubs resist last-minute splurges on player transfers

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer clubs resisted last-minute splurges on players with Leipzig’s signing of highly rated teenager Ilaix Moriba from Barcelona the most eye-catching move on the last day of the summer transfer window. Leipzig said Tuesday that the 18-year-old Moriba, who came though Barcelona’s youth academy and made...
SOCCER
skiddle.com

School Of Electronic Music Salford

Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near School Of Electronic Music, so book today to secure the best price!. Come and tuck in to an afternoon feast of bangers!. Our return sees us venture into pastures new, as we head over the border into...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy