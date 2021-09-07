Beats Per Minute: A playlist of club ready tracks as chosen by Solardo
Presenting, our brand new VIP curated playlist feature - Beats Per Minute. We've linked up with some of the greatest DJs and producers in the business - both emerging and established - to bring you a brand new and regular fifteen track playlist, consisting of some of the biggest and gnarliest tracks in dance music right now. Each playlist will offer an exclusive first look and listen to setlists put together by the selectors themselves, before they've been experienced anywhere else.www.skiddle.com
Comments / 0