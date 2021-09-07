Arrival, Breakfast

Catch breakfast and a show tomorrow at the Washington Municipal Airport’s annual Fly-In Breakfast. This decades-long tradition returns after last year’s COVID-19 cancellation, and was moved from June to September to accommodate the Flightline Live event that was also moved to this weekend. While it’s a busy couple days for the airport commission, Chair Kevin Erpelding says it’s great to host the two events back to back to draw awareness to the airport, “It’s a little challenging in the middle of the night because we have to get, after the Flightline Live is done, is we got to make sure the hanger is set up for the breakfast the next morning so it takes some volunteers to do that but we have a good audience at Flightline Live to advertise the breakfast. So in the past when we’ve done it in conjunction together we’ve gotten more people to show up for our flight breakfast, so it’s a good way of advertising, so yes we like to have it in conjunction with other events of the chamber and stuff.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO