Tim Padgett is the Americas editor for Miami NPR affiliate WLRN, covering Latin America, the Caribbean and their key relationship with South Florida. Padgett has reported on Latin America for more than 30 years - including for Newsweek as its Mexico City bureau chief and for Time as its Latin America and Miami bureau chief - from the end of Central America's civil wars to the current normalization of U.S.-Cuba relations. He has interviewed more than 20 heads of state.