Occupation: Pediatric Nurse at Stanford Children's. Off and on since I was 18 years old. As a petite woman, I have always struggled with maintaining my weight in a comfortable and consistent zone. A few pounds in either direction can mean my clothes no longer fit, and I feel uncomfortable in my own skin. After the birth of my daughter, I was up 50 pounds and felt awful. None of my pre-pregnancy clothes fit. I had to keep wearing my maternity clothes, and my back and joints hurt nearly all the time. Running at this time was very unpleasant because my knees would start hurting almost immediately after I started running.

