CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madras, OR

Bear Drive intersections with 97 closing this month

By Pat Kruis
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

East stem of Bear Drive remains open until crews improve intersections at Ford and Falcon lanes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpSou_0bp9EsXz00

After months of impassioned debate, the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to begin the process of closing Bear Drive and Eureka Lane where they intersect with Highway 97 south of Madras.

Several serious accidents have occurred along that short stretch, involving five fatalities in the past five years.

Vehicles slowing to turn left onto Bear Drive catch other drivers unaware, causing rear-end accidents when drivers can't brake quickly enough and head-on collisions when drivers swerve to avoid hitting other cars.

ODOT recommended and Jefferson County Commissioners eventually agreed closing the intersections at Bear Drive and Eureka Lanes.

Residents near the intersection can expect a mailer from ODOT next week saying the closure will be completed by the end of the month.

ODOT will first install signs.

"We will also be using portable, changeable message signs on Highway 97 to highlight the closure and alternate routes," says Bob Townsend, ODOT area manager. "We will then remove the electric signs after a few weeks once everyone has time to adjust."

The initial closures will use concrete barriers with additional construction barricades to highlight the closures.

Crews will place the barricades immediately adjacent to the highway, approximately 40 feet from the fog lines.

People who use Bear Drive, particularly farmers, said closing the road cuts off an important route for their equipment.

The county's agreement with ODOT includes improvements at Ford and Falcon lanes, moving utility poles away from the intersection and adding pavement to give cars and trucks a wider turning radius.

"Moving the utility poles could take as long as six months," said Townsend. "That's longer than we would like. ODOT certainly doesn't want to be the hold-up on the closure since we have approval for the closure."

County commissioners insisted on the improvements at Ford and Falcon before closing the east stem of Bear Drive.

"It's not going to be safer if we're sending people down to Ford and Falcon without those improvements," said Commissioner Kelly Simmelink.

"We need to work on getting those poles moved as soon as possible," said Commissioner Wayne Fording.

ODOT plans to make sure mapping software like Google Maps reflect the changes.

"It will be our goal that within a week of the changes those systems will be updated," said Townsend.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI fires agent accused of failing to investigate Nassar sex-abuse allegations

WASHINGTON — An FBI agent accused of failing to properly investigate USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been fired by the agency, NBC News has confirmed. The firing of the agent, Michael Langeman, came after a Justice Department inspector general report released in July criticized him and his boss, agent in charge Jay Abbott, for their handling of the case. It said they failed to respond to allegations by gymnasts that they had been sexually abused by Nassar “with the urgency that the allegations required.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Rival Koreas test missiles hours apart, raising tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea tested ballistic missiles hours apart Wednesday in a display of military might that is sure to exacerbate tensions between the rivals at a time when talks aimed at stripping the North of its nuclear program are stalled. South Korea’s presidential office...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madras, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Cars
County
Jefferson County, OR
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
FOXBusiness

Biden recruits Disney, Microsoft CEOs to push COVID-19 vaccine mandate

President Biden on Wednesday met with some of the top business leaders in the country, including the CEOs of Microsoft, Walt Disney and Walgreens, days after the White House announced strict vaccination rules for millions of workers as the highly contagious delta variant surges. Meeting participants also included the chief...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intersections#Google Maps#Falcon#Bear Drive#Odot
CBS News

Putin forced to self-isolate as COVID hits his inner circle

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday. The announcement came in the Kremlin's readout of Putin's phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy