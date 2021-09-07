Estate/ probate

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT LEON NOACK, JR., DECEASED ESTATE NO. 21PC-El25 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: Kimberly Lynn Laye. Tammy Pence Boyd. Stephanie Morrison and to whom it may concern: Nancy Goetz Noack Nancy Goetz Noack has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed administrator(s) of the estate of Robert Leon Noack, Jr. deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 4, 2021. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. 4tc 9/8; 9/15, 9/22, 9/29 Danielle McRae, Judge Pro Hac Vice, PROBATE JUDGE By: Mary Hawk PROBATE CLERK/DEPUTY CLERK 874 N. Main Street Conyers, GA 30012 770.278.7700 919-46786.

