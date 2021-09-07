CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why do I need probate lawyer as surviving spouse when I was told I'll get nothing?

My husband passed away 2 months ago and he has a valid will few years before we got married and forgot to update it. I wasn't on the will basically and named his son as his sole beneficiary of everything. I'm a 2nd wife and was told that I'll get zero. After a month, an executor's lawyer called me to hire a probate lawyer in Texas. I don't know why do I need one when I was told I'll get nothing. My husband has a running good business and few houses from other states. I rely on him because I am disabled. When I lost him, I lost everything and in very hard situation now. Please advise.

