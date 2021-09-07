Break-Out Candidate: Henry Ruggs III

A former NFL scout believes that Miami Dolphins youngster Jaylen Waddle has the potential to become “close to as good” as Tyreek Hill. “You have a nice variety of guys: DeVante Parker is a traditional guy, and the two speedsters with [Will] Fuller and Waddle,” former NFL scout Matt Williamson told the Miami Herald. “It would not surprise me if Waddle is as close to as good as Tyreek Hill. Comparing anyone to Hill isn’t fair, but he’s about as close as I’ve seen and could very well be in that stratosphere. He has that kind of explosiveness, and he’s an outstanding returner. I liked him a lot more than his teammate DeVonta Smith.”

