(News) Drake Premiered Kanye West’s Diss Track Towards Him This Weekend On Sirius Radio
Over the weekend, Drake appeared on Sirius XM and played the ‘Ye and Andre 3000 track Life of the Party. The song was not favorable to Drake. Andre responded via a statement to clear himself of being in the middle of Drake and Kanye’s slap fight. He said, “A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.”hotradiomaine.com
