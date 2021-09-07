CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

(News) Drake Premiered Kanye West’s Diss Track Towards Him This Weekend On Sirius Radio

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Drake appeared on Sirius XM and played the ‘Ye and Andre 3000 track Life of the Party. The song was not favorable to Drake. Andre responded via a statement to clear himself of being in the middle of Drake and Kanye’s slap fight. He said, “A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.”

hotradiomaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
dreddsinfo.com

Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kanye
Person
Andre 3000
Person
Drake
HipHopDX.com

André 3000 Issues Statement Addressing 'Life Of The Party' Amid Drake + Kanye West Feud

André 3000 posting on social media is a rarity. The Outkast luminary typically sticks to himself these days, often wandering around various cities playing the flute and minding his own business. But on Saturday (September 4), Drake leaked an unreleased Kanye West and André 3000 song called “Life Of The Party” while acting as a guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diss#Radio#Lrb News#Sirius Xm
Genius

André 3000 Shares Statement Explaining Why Kanye West’s Drake Diss “Life of the Party” Didn’t Make ‘DONDA’

The Drake and Kanye West rivalry continued to heat up over the holiday weekend as the Toronto rapper leaked Kanye’s “Life Of The Party”—a collaboration with André 3000 where Kanye dissed Drake. After the song’s unexpected release, André’s verse was praised by everyone from T.I. to Scarface, and the OutKast rapper released a statement explaining why the song didn’t make DONDA.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Drake Wears Soulja Boy Glasses After Soulja Puts Kanye West on Blast

As fans wait for Drake to deliver his album Certified Lover Boy later this week, the Toronto rap superstar decided to poke a little fun at his rap nemesis Kanye West. On Tuesday (Aug. 31), Drizzy’s friend and rapper Carnage hopped on his Instagram Live and posted a video update on CLB. In doing so, he also added an IG filter of Soulja Boy’s famed 2007 sunglasses with his insignia on them. In the clip, Carnage is in the studio with Drake and when he points his smartphone camera at him he’s rocking Big Draco’s classic frames. “Just went over all the masters...This is big. CLB = Greatness,” Carnage captioned the video.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West's Manager Speaks On Soulja Boy, Chris Brown, & Drake

Last week, we received Donda. This week, we're all set to receive Certified Lover Boy. There were rumors that Kanye West and Drake were slated to deliver their anticipated albums on the same day but alas, that did not happen, and in just a few hours, we will finally hear what Drake and his OVO Sound team have been working on.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Andre 3000 Responds to Kanye’s “Life of The Party” Drake Diss

Andre 3000 wants no parts of Drake and Kanye’s beef. Early Saturday morning, Drake previewed Kanye West’s new track with Andre 3000, “Life of The Party.” Prior to its Sound 42 debut, Ye played it following an interview with Musrif in Berlin, Germany. The song was then leaked on Sound...
MUSIC
NME

Diddy praises both Kanye West and Drake despite pair’s beef

Diddy has shared his praise for the new albums by both Drake and Kanye West, despite the ongoing beef between the pair. Since the release of new albums ‘DONDA’ and ‘Certified Lover Boy’, the pair have been trading shots at each other. In an Instagram video posted by DJ Akademiks,...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Kanye West Seemingly Takes A Shot At LeBron James On Unreleased Diss Track, NBA Twitter Reacts

The NBA community has had a move 24 hours. The music industry and the league have always been so close to one another and Friday was another example of that. Everybody went crazy after Canadian rapper Drake dropped his long-awaited album 'Certified Lover Boy.' The LP has been incredibly successful in just one day, dominating the competition in less than one day.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Comes For Kanye West's Jugular On "7AM On Bridle Path"

According to the latest reports, Kanye West was apparently willing to drop his feud against Drake under one condition -- that there are no disrespectful comments about him on Certified Lover Boy. After listening to "7AM On Bridle Path," it's clear that this war will last a whole lot longer because fans are under the impression that much of the song can be directed at Ye.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Drake, Kanye West, Lil Nas X, ABBA & More of the Week's Biggest Winners (Sept. 3)

While the two took subtle shots at each other in preparation for their A-list collaboration-heavy albums to drop, both men were doing numbers. After 'Ye briefly leaked Drizzy's home numbers, Drake had the last laugh on "7am on Bridle Path." It's too early to calculate CLB's commercial success, but West has already been clocking in record numbers on Apple Music with Donda.
MUSIC
NME

Drake leaks unreleased Kanye West track featuring mind-blowing Andre 3000 verse

The beef between Kanye West and Drake doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon after the latter has leaked an unreleased Kanye record featuring Andre 3000. Early this morning (September 4), in celebration of the release of his new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’, Drake appeared as a guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show. During his set, he played an unreleased song by West called ‘Life Of The Party’.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy