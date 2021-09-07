CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Sandy mayor launches bid for Oregon governor

By Brittany Allen
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

Stan Pulliam declares intent to to make his candidacy official in the Republican primary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enYYs_0bp9Byas00

It's official: Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is campaigning for the 2022 Republican nomination in the race to be governor.

Pulliam announced his gubernatorial candidacy Tuesday, Sept. 7, during a Meinig Memorial Park press conference. Candidates can file for the May 2022 primary election beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The filing deadline is March 8, 2022.

Pulliam considers his involvement in spearheading the "Open Oregon" movement in January the impetus of his decision to explore running for governor. The "Open Oregon" movement encouraged businesses to reopen New Year's Day, under lesser COVID-19 restrictions than what was mandated at the time.

"Today, what began in a room full of owners of shuttered Main Street businesses, later joined by parents and neighbors of all backgrounds as an alliance of Oregonians ready to fight back, has grown into a movement that brings me here today," Pulliam said. "Today, I am announcing my candidacy for governor of Oregon."

"After exploring and seeing the groundswell of support we've gotten from financial contributions to volunteers and support, it's really been overwhelming for us to step into this race," Pulliam added.

This announcement has been live-streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/mayorstanpulliam.

About 35 local business owners, community members and families, as well as Pulliam's colleague Sandy City Councilor Carl Exner, were in attendance to support him.

"We will return the rule of law to our cities," Pulliam said. "We will defend our constitutional rights in the onslaught of executive orders. We will clean up our streets and hold criminals accountable. We will show gratitude for our Main Street small business owners and remove the painful and arbitrary rules and restrictions that have forced them to close. We will open our schools to students and prepare them for the real world. We will respect life and protect the unborn. We will enact policies that make Oregon affordable again. And, we will never apologize for being the greatest nation in the history of the world."

In the past, Pulliam has often vocally opposed decisions by Gov. Kate Brown during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking to local media like Pamplin Media Group and national programs like Lars Larson's radio show and Fox News' Fox & Friends to disparage Brown's attempts to slow spread of the novel coronavirus and question data the state used to justify business restrictions.

Pulliam has likewise criticized the leadership and management of Portland during the past year, saying the city "has become a national laughingstock of failed policies that have turned a once beautiful city into a graffiti covered war zone of boarded-up businesses, open drug use and skyrocketing violence."

More recently, Pulliam made a proposal to Sandy City Council that the city acquire three presidential statues from Portland, which were toppled last year by protestors.

"It is unconscionable that these symbols of virtue and American exceptionalism remain spray-painted and locked away because a handful of insurgent mischief makers have hijacked Oregon's largest city," Pulliam said. "We should celebrate the things that should be celebrated and learn from the things that shouldn't. A statue can do both."

Discussion of the proposal was tabled but is to be continued by the council at a later date.

"Our current governor has ruled with a cold smugness inside a bubble of the ruling elite and special interests that continue to craft backroom deals, ignore scientific evidence of lockdown effectiveness, and prioritize the wish lists of her campaign contributors," Pulliam said in April 2021. "Maybe it's time for a different approach. Maybe Oregon needs a mayor."

Pulliam's role as a locally elected official is what he feels sets his apart from other potential opponents. "I've had the responsibility of working with our local police and law enforcement, city growth and business climate," he explained. "I think the experience of serving on the front line has really prepared me to go down this path."

Since announcing his exploratory committee in April, Pulliam's team has raised $300,000 through a listening tour around the state; made volunteer support connections in all 36 counties and received 45 endorsements from current and former mayors, county commissioners, city councilors and school board members.

When asked how he intends to garner Democratic and bipartisan support, Pulliam said he sees a lot of "unity in local control and empowering local neighbors and parents alike to make the decisions that affect them most in their own communities."

"We've all made the decision — for the most part, for the same reasons — to live in the communities that we do," he added. "The decisions are best made by those of us that have stake in the game for our community's future."

Pulliam added that while it would be sad to leave the position of mayor of Sandy — "a position that I've enjoyed so much" — for office in Salem, he thinks "being governor of the state would allow me to do so much more."

"(I'd be able to so much) not just for my community of Sandy, but for all the communities like Sandy," he explained.

Pulliam plans to file with the Secretary of State as soon as possible and continue to tour the state in an effort to raise fund and support and also hear concerns of other Oregonians.

"I look around my hometown of Sandy and still recognize the Oregon from my childhood," said Pulliam. "I still believe in it. And as I've traveled the state, I've seen more places like Sandy. From Coos Bay to Baker City, and from Klamath Falls to Pendleton. It's time to unite our state and return Oregon to its former glory as a symbol of that pioneer spirit and freedom that compelled generations to make their way across the Oregon Trail."

Comments / 1

 

Columbia County Spotlight

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing windowOregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9. After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything. "Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation. Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Council backpedals on Texas business, travel ban

The replacement measure on the Wednesday agenda would give $200,000 to organizations providing women's health care.In response to the Texas abortion law, the Portland City Council will vote today — Wednesday morning, Sept. 15 — on a new resolution that does not include a previously proposed ban on travel and business with the state. Instead, the new proposal proposes the city give $200,000 dollars to organizations that support women's health care. It is the final item on the council's Sept. 15 agenda. When Mayor Ted Wheeler originally announced the measure, it prohibited city government from doing business with the state...
TEXAS STATE
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County chair race getting crowded

Housing advocate Shannon Singleton announces she will run to succeed outgoing chair Debrah Kafoury. The 2022 race to succeed retiring Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury got more crowded Tuesday when housing advisor Shannon Singleton announced for the office. "I'm running for County Chair because as CEO of the county, it's...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Lawmakers shuffle redistricting plans as special session looms

Legislative plan must get a final vote by the end of September or courts could step in and draw state, federal districtsThe shape of the 2022 election could take a step forward Monday, Sept. 20, with a special session of the Legislature called by Gov. Kate Brown. While Brown can call a special session, she can determine neither its length nor its scope. But in making the announcement, Brown said she hoped it would be short and stick to approved new district maps to be used for legislative and congressional seats in time for the 2022 election. What exactly the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lars Larson
Portland Tribune

Judge orders new ballot title for Oregon City water measure

Clackamas County Circuit Court additionally denies request to change explanatory statement. Clackamas County Circuit Judge Michael C. Wetzel on Tuesday, Sept. 7, approved a petition to change the ballot title of an Oregon City measure seeking voter authorization to temporarily raise annual water rates above the charter limit for six years.
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Clackamas Women's Services to honor heroes across county

Awards going to Sen. Rob Wagner, Sen. Kathleen Taylor, nurse Katie Schafer, Camp HOPE volunteer Mary KochClackamas Women's Services, Clackamas County's primary agency supporting those impacted by domestic and sexual violence, will host its annual Pathways Community Awards on Thursday to honor local heroes for their critical contributions towards breaking cycles of intrapersonal abuse. Community members can tune in to CWS's ceremony via livestream at 5:30 p.m. The link will be made available here shortly before the event begins. The one-hour program will include inspirational personal testimonies about lived experiences related to intrapersonal abuse, human resilience and community, with opportunities...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Homeless count shows 13% increase

Those who serve Jefferson County's homeless seek more demographic information. We see them holding signs on the streets. We see their camps along the creek. But who are they? And how many?. That guy sleeping on the stone ledge below the "Welcome to Madras" sign Sept. 9? He's 55 years...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Estacada resident receives lifetime achievement award

Estacada resident John McAdoo honored for service by Mayor Sean Drinkwine and Estacada Community Watch. Longtime Estacada resident John McAdoo was recently honored by Estacada Community Watch and Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine for his of service to the community. McAdoo, a chaplain for the Estacada Fire District who has served...
ESTACADA, OR
Oregon City News

Former mayor: Oregon City promotes transparency with policies

Doug Neeley: City Commission should not have been surprised that planners inform developers of pending changes.During the Oregon City's City Commission meeting of Aug. 5, Oregon City resident and former Oregon City Planning Commission member Tom Geil chastised the Planning Department for informing developers, who had already submitted pre-applications, that a code change would be coming to the City Commission that might affect their application. Two of the developers then submitted their formal applications to be considered by the Planning Commission before the code change was made. Tom Geil accused the Planning Department of "chicanery" and the planning staff...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Political, legal divide deepens on Newberg school board

Outside legal counsel joins meeting; attempts at dissent thwarted by majority. After a day where school district officials scrambled to do damage control on a Newberg High School student's involvement in an online "slave trade" group filled with racist and homophobic epithets, the embattled school board met for its planned Sept. 14 regular meeting over Zoom.Â
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Willamette National Forest occupiers seek to stop logging

Cascadia Forest Defenders has built platforms atop several trees in a bid to prevent the Biden Administration from auctioning off the land. Eco-activists have scaled several trees — and they aren't coming down, they say — until the Biden Administration halts the planned sale of logging rights in the Willamette National Forest.
AGRICULTURE
Portland Tribune

Goats on Estacada project aren't kidding around

Portland General Electric employs goats to clean area near the Oak Grove Powerhouse along the Clackamas River. Some recent employees for Portland General Electric hadÂ four legs and a willingness to eat just about anything. PGE partnered with Healing Hooves, a company that uses goats for weed control, vegetation removal...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Newberg leaders craft classroom ban on political symbols

The Newberg School Board's policy committee gathered and voted 2-1 to send the proposal to full school board. The language of an addition to the Newberg school board's controversial policy banning political displays in local schools, including Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ Pride symbols, was finalized Sept. 9 by the board's policy committee. The language was written by attorney Ty Smith, added as legal counsel by the board prior to a special session Aug. 24, and includes blanket language that some in district administration have warned is neither the proper format for an official policy nor likely to pass legal...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Anti-mandates crowd growls at the 509-J Board

Testimony implores the school district to ignore COVID mask and vaccine mandates. Tempers flared, unmasked people waved signs and yelled, and the board chair had to call a recess to cool the crowd during the Monday night Jefferson County School District 509-J Board meeting. Public comments on the state mask...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Culver marks 9/11: A flag for everyone lost

Organizers hope to make this year's 9/11 flag memorial an annual Culver event. Saturday morning, Sept. 11, about 14 people gathered at the Culver Veterans Memorial Park and quietly set out close to 3,000 flags remembering each life lost on the same date 20 years ago. "It was the neatest...
CULVER, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

