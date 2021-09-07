CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madras, OR

Consultant recommends new management model for Madras Airport

By Pat Kruis
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

Recommendation comes amid setting up for the airport's premiere airshow festival event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQbp2_0bp9BFJX00

After studying the Madras Municipal Airport and its management, consultant Jeff Kohlman said the airport has outgrown its current management model.

The City of Madras hired Aviation Management Consulting Group to evaluate the airport.

Madras City Council members heard his recommendations at their Tuesday, Aug. 24 meeting, during preparations for the airport's biggest event of the year, the Airshow of the Cascades.

Kohlman described the current airport model as a hybrid of city and private management.

He recommends a private management model and suggests the city put out a request for proposals for companies interested in running the Madras Airport.

Robert Berg of Berg Air LLC currently manages the airport, offering airplane maintenance, storage and flight instruction among other services.

Berg took the company over from his father. He says he's been with the company for 28 years, 16 years as manager.

Berg took time out from getting ready for the big event to attend the presentation.

The consultant's recommendation came as a surprise to him.

"I was planning on working another five years and then retire," Berg told the council. "Then find someone to do what we're doing. I'd train a replacement to take over."

Mayor Richard Ladeby lauded Berg's performance, describing how the airport managed to usher 500 aircraft out of Madras' airspace following the 2017 eclipse. "They all left in about an hour," said Ladeby. "He deserves more than a ticket out the door."

Kohlman says Berg is amply qualified to apply to serve as the airport's private manager.

The council tabled the discussion to allow everyone an opportunity to thoroughly look over the report.

Comments / 0

Related
Oregon City News

Former mayor: Oregon City promotes transparency with policies

Doug Neeley: City Commission should not have been surprised that planners inform developers of pending changes.During the Oregon City's City Commission meeting of Aug. 5, Oregon City resident and former Oregon City Planning Commission member Tom Geil chastised the Planning Department for informing developers, who had already submitted pre-applications, that a code change would be coming to the City Commission that might affect their application. Two of the developers then submitted their formal applications to be considered by the Planning Commission before the code change was made. Tom Geil accused the Planning Department of "chicanery" and the planning staff...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

County fair earnings explode expectations

Early Jefferson County Fair receipts tally eight to 10 times higher than previous years. The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo usually breaks even or nets between $5,000 and $10,000. This year's fair soared past all previous records, posting earnings between $75,000 and $80,000. No one could be happier than Fairgrounds...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Rent assistance lags as Oregon eviction wave looms

Tech woes, paperwork and staffing shortages plague the state as it works to distribute rental assistance dollars.A growing number of evictions statewide is causing concern for Oregon renters who are struggling to get the money they need to remain housed as the state tries to ramp up the pace at which it distributes federal dollars to keep people in their homes. More than $204 million in federal dollars is available to Oregon residents, but the state has approved just $38 million of that particular pot to reach just over 6,200 households in 2021, according to Oregon Housing and Community Services....
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
Madras, OR
Government
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Council backpedals on Texas business, travel ban

The replacement measure on the Wednesday agenda would give $200,000 to organizations providing women's health care.In response to the Texas abortion law, the Portland City Council will vote today — Wednesday morning, Sept. 15 — on a new resolution that does not include a previously proposed ban on travel and business with the state. Instead, the new proposal proposes the city give $200,000 dollars to organizations that support women's health care. It is the final item on the council's Sept. 15 agenda. When Mayor Ted Wheeler originally announced the measure, it prohibited city government from doing business with the state...
TEXAS STATE
Portland Tribune

Unlikely supporters surface to recall Berschauer

Trio of former commissioners call on her to be ousted as others support her efforts. The chorus of voices calling for the ouster of first-term Yamhill County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer has continued to grow over the past several weeks to include some unlikely detractors, among them three former members of the commission.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Readers' letters

Readers weigh in on parks ballot measures and the upcoming Lake Oswego school bond vote. I am concerned about the Lake Grove street project. The one on 10th street started about the same time has been done for months. There are planter beds empty. Unsightly rusty steel edges around planters....
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Estacada resident receives lifetime achievement award

Estacada resident John McAdoo honored for service by Mayor Sean Drinkwine and Estacada Community Watch. Longtime Estacada resident John McAdoo was recently honored by Estacada Community Watch and Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine for his of service to the community. McAdoo, a chaplain for the Estacada Fire District who has served...
ESTACADA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consulting#Madras Airport#Madras City Council#Berg Air Llc
Portland Tribune

School board discusses sustainability, new filtering system

The Lake Oswego School District met Monday night to workshop and discuss potential measures and policy changes. With a backdrop of bookshelves displaying a rainbow of book covers at Oak Creek Elementary School, the Lake Oswego School Board assembled Monday to discuss board business, sustainability in the district's curriculum and additional safety measures to minimize the risk of sickness.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Newberg leaders craft classroom ban on political symbols

The Newberg School Board's policy committee gathered and voted 2-1 to send the proposal to full school board. The language of an addition to the Newberg school board's controversial policy banning political displays in local schools, including Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ Pride symbols, was finalized Sept. 9 by the board's policy committee. The language was written by attorney Ty Smith, added as legal counsel by the board prior to a special session Aug. 24, and includes blanket language that some in district administration have warned is neither the proper format for an official policy nor likely to pass legal...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Anti-mandates crowd growls at the 509-J Board

Testimony implores the school district to ignore COVID mask and vaccine mandates. Tempers flared, unmasked people waved signs and yelled, and the board chair had to call a recess to cool the crowd during the Monday night Jefferson County School District 509-J Board meeting. Public comments on the state mask...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Judge orders new ballot title for Oregon City water measure

Clackamas County Circuit Court additionally denies request to change explanatory statement. Clackamas County Circuit Judge Michael C. Wetzel on Tuesday, Sept. 7, approved a petition to change the ballot title of an Oregon City measure seeking voter authorization to temporarily raise annual water rates above the charter limit for six years.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy