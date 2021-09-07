CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fun at Summer Camp Illustrates Both Academic & Social Growth

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Camp No Other Future Like Yours at Cherry Valley Elementary School, we saw more than just academic growth in our students. We saw social growth too – and we’re excited to see how it prepares students for this next school year!. The campers worked on their reading and math...

success.com

Family Fun Destination Reinvigorating Community Socialization

Kids need a place to be kids, but safe spaces for healthy activity can be hard to find in today’s world. Our success spotlight today features Flight Adventure Park CEO Steve Yeffa and the company’s VP of Marketing Kathryn Berhimer to discuss their new brand of indoor adventure parks that is helping kids get active with friends and family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mountain Messenger

Kids’ College Teachers and Volunteers create success for 28th annual summer camp

Carnegie Hall Kids’ College Teaching Artists broadened students artistic and scientific horizons in a safe and nurturing environment, while volunteers assisted teachers in classes such as pottery, creative writing, origami, baking, basket weaving, quilting, cooking, fashion, knitting, music, and more. For any questions or more information, contact Education Coordinator Leah...
EDUCATION
Middletown Press

Many attend ASAP! summer camp in Warren

WARREN — There were 125 campers and staff who attended ASAP!’s 20th annual Summer Camp at Warren Woods. ASAP!’s summer arts camp, which ran July 26-Aug. 6, provided an outdoor, hands-on experience in visual arts, theater movement, dance, gardening, circus arts and rhythm, with the 2021-22 theme of community, an announcement said. Campers aged 6 through 17 explored the communities found in nature as well as the communities they are part of in their daily lives, an announcement about the nonprofit said.
WARREN, CT
Times-Bulletin

YMCA Camp Clay hosts successful summer day camps

VAN WERT — YMCA Camp Clay and the YMCA of Van Wert County recently concluded its nine-week summer camp series. There were approximately 300 registrations this summer, which is by far the biggest summer ever at YMCA Camp Clay. Each week they were at capacity and without numerous staff and caring adults they would not have been able to accommodate all of the campers.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Troy Messenger

4-Hers enjoy summer camp

The Pike County Extension Office and Pike County 4-H hosted four Summer Day Camps this Summer at Pike Liberal Arts School for youth in Pike County. Each day the students learned an educational component and completed fun activities related to the topic. 4-H Summer Day Camp kicked off June 9th...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Park Rapids Enterprise

Summer Adventures made learning fun

The program was designed to fill learning gaps in reading and math due to COVID-19 and get students out in the community for real-world learning experiences through hands-on learning. Funding for the program came from two sources. The American Rescue Plan Summer Academic Enrichment provided $20,713 for field trips, and...
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Journal

Park boosting end-of-summer fun

Staff members at Washington State Park, located near De Soto, are inviting everyone out for a weekend of interpretive programs and sweet treats at their end-of-summer event Friday through Sunday. The following weekend, they're having Archaeology Day. Programs include:. Friday: "S'more Favorite Things," 6 p.m. at campground and cabins. Interpretive...
DE SOTO, MO
FraminghamSOURCE

Time-Traveling Summer Fun at The Wayside Inn

SUDBURY – The Wayside Inn Foundation recently completed a series of humanities-themed drop-off summer programs for children. To engage new audiences and expand the available educational program offerings for youth, Foundation kicked off the Time Travelers Summer Programs with a Juneteenth program and picnic on June 19. The series continued...
SUDBURY, MA
Cumberland County Sentinel

Carlisle area summer camps navigate COVID to give children in-person experiences

The 2020-21 school year, for many students, included virtual learning that left many children wanting more social interaction. Some found it in summer camps that reinforced their academics, expanded their horizons or allowed them to explore the arts. With their campers headed back to school, camp directors look back on...
CARLISLE, PA
washparkprofile.com

Summer fun

Last month, the Washington Park Profile and Life on Capitol Hill asked for reader submissions of summer fun photos. Here are a couple that were submitted.
LIFESTYLE
arcadeherald.com

Local Scouts have fun trip to camp this summer

Spending four days recently at Scouthaven in Freedom, Scout Pack 627 attended camp and received the award for the best campsite gateway. The pack goes to camp every summer, with the exception of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Like most things, Covid-19 has dealt a blow to Scouting, but...
HOBBIES
Cape May County Herald

Cape Christian Academy 2021 Summer Camp

Cape Christian Academy 2021 Summer Camp, “Exploring & Celebrating God’s Creation”, served 80 children in the community with campers ranging in ages from infancy to 10 years. To maintain safety measures and for age-appropriate activities, camp classes were divided into groups by grade. Each camper enjoyed an assortment of activities within their class intended to challenge their creativity, encourage socialization and cooperative efforts, build on their academic skills, and just have all-around kid fun, within a safe and nurturing Christ-centered environment. Our famous weekly “water days” were a big hit, and a good chance to cool off from the summer heat. Many of our campers had such a good time they wanted to stay, and have enrolled for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. While classes start on September 7, there’s still time to consider CCA for your child. With year-round open enrollment, need-based financial aid/NJ state subsidy, and hybrid options available for home-schoolers, an education at Cape Christian Academy is more attainable than one may realize. For an excellent infant through 12th-grade education centered on God’s word contact us at 609-465-4132, info@CapeChristianAcademy.com, or see our website www.CapeChristianAcademy.com for more information.
EDUCATION
KFYR-TV

Family Fun Finder: fall is a perfect time to go camping

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This weekend is Labor Day, known as the unofficial end of summer. And while many of the traditional summer activities are over for the season, there’s no reason to put your camping stuff away just yet. We’re talking camping in this edition of our Family Fun...
BISMARCK, ND
newjerseyhills.com

'Float Day' brings summer fun to Noe Pond

CHATHAM TWP. - The Noe Pond Club held its annual "Float Day" on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Noe Pond on Southern Boulevard. Swim club members brought floats of all colors, shapes, and sizes for kids to take into the water for splash and play time. This Noe Pond tradition is...
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Lyons summer camp gets glowing review at SD103 board meeting

The summer camp program co-presented by the Lyons Parks and Recreation Department and Lyons School District 103 was such a success, plans are underway for an encore in 2022. Ted Tala, parks and recreation director for the village, addressed the school board at its meeting on Aug. 24 at Washington Middle School.
LIFESTYLE
sw.edu

Summer 2021 Academic Honors Students Announced

CEDAR BLUFF, VA — Congratulations to all of the Southwest Virginia Community College Summer 2021 term Academic Honors students!. In the Summer 2021 term, 67 students qualified for the Dean’s list and 196 qualified for the Honor’s list. The Dean’s List and the Honor’s List are compiled at the end...
CEDAR BLUFF, VA

