CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Biden Visited Areas Of The Northeast Hit By Ida

By Asma Khalid
NPR
 6 days ago

President Biden met with people in New Jersey and Queens who were affected by Hurricane Ida, a disaster he is using to make the case for his infrastructure plans. Enormous piles of warped furniture, ruined belongings, a totaled car with its hood up and residents wondering how they are going to deal with the mess left behind - this is what President Biden saw today on a tour of how the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered parts of New Jersey and New York. And it was the backdrop for a case he made for more investments to make the country more resilient to climate change. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid joins us now.

www.npr.org

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Extreme Weather#Npr White House#The White House#Cabinet#Taliban#Covid#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
White House

Comments / 0

Community Policy