Detroit, MI

8 Slow-Paced Small Towns Near Detroit Where Life Is Still Simple

By Sophie Boudreau
Only In Michigan
Only In Michigan
 6 days ago

While most of us adore the bustling vibe of the Motor City, there’s plenty to be said for escaping the hustle and bustle of Detroit from time to time. Luckily for us, Metro Detroit sits within convenient driving distance of many small, laid-back towns and villages. When you’re ready to enjoy a bit of peace and quiet, venture to one of these eight lovely destinations and take a break from it all.

1. Dexter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCP3V_0bp97m8V00
Facebook/City of Dexter, Michigan
It might sound cliche, but there’s truly something for everyone to appreciate in Dexter. This small community, which can be accessed via car from Detroit in approximately one hour, is home to everything from hiking trails to quaint cafes to historical sites. Whether you’re strolling along the Huron River or settling in for dinner at Dexter’s Pub, you’ll appreciate the quietude and hospitality here.

2. Metamora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0melkO_0bp97m8V00
Flickr/Rodney Campbell
Make the hour-long jaunt from the Motor City to Metamora, a decidedly tiny town that houses a full-time population of just over 500 residents. Despite its tiny size, there’s plenty to explore here. Venture to nearby Seven Ponds Nature Center for a stroll through the great outdoors, check out the iconic White Horse Inn when hunger strikes, or do a bit of shopping downtown. There’s no better place to unwind.

3. Tecumseh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbnT2_0bp97m8V00
Facebook/Downtown Tecumseh
You might not be familiar with Tecumseh, but this town is located only one hour and five minutes by car from the Motor City and offers a laid-back vibe that will quickly make Detroiters feel right at home. History buffs will appreciate the Tecumseh Area Historical Museum, while others might prefer to relax at one of the community’s wonderful wineries. By the time you’re done in Tecumseh, you’ll consider yourself a local.

4. Milford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1p3c_0bp97m8V00
Facebook/Downtown Milford
Make the 40-minute drive from Detroit to Milford when you’re seeking a combination of outdoor exploration, family togetherness, and all-around charm. In addition to a lovely downtown area complete with shops and eateries, Milford houses the beloved Kensington Metropark. There’s fun to be had here in every season, whether you’re hunting for fall colors, searching for a place to cross-country ski, or in the mood to hike.

5. Carleton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HMxE_0bp97m8V00
Google Reviews/Brock Dauterman
When it comes to under-the-radar communities near Detroit, Carleton might just take the cake. After all, this tiny area only houses approximately 2,500 residents and is rarely listed as a must-visit destination near Detroit - but we beg to differ. Carleton is quiet and unassuming, offering access to Calder’s Dairy Farm, golf courses, and more. You’ll want to take a day trip here when the city feels overwhelming.

6. New Baltimore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiS2P_0bp97m8V00
Facebook/New Baltimore Parks & Recreation Department
Located just 40 minutes from downtown Detroit by car, New Baltimore offers a dash of simplicity and small-town enchantment right here near the Motor City. Situated along the shores of Lake St. Clair’s Anchor Bay, this tight-knit community is home to family-friendly parks, plenty of restaurants and cafes, and Michigan’s tallest flagpole. Talk about a dose of hometown delight.

7. Armada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkeXR_0bp97m8V00
Google Reviews/Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill
If you’re in the mood to get outside and escape the sprawl of Detroit, Armada might just be your ideal day trip destination. This farming community is ripe with outdoor activities, whether you’re perusing endless booths at the much-loved Armada Flea Market or making memories among the apple trees at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill. Visitors of all ages will find plenty to adore here.

8. Richmond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmVRo_0bp97m8V00
Google Maps
Situated just 45 minutes from Detroit, Richmond is a fantastic spot for those who appreciate shopping, locally-owned attractions, and friendly faces. Check out a lovely antique store to pick up a few treasures, take a stroll at Beebe Street Memorial Park, or snag breakfast at the Village Cafe. By the time you’re ready to leave this small but mighty town, you’ll be relaxed and ready to face another day.

Are there any other lovely, slow-paced communities within driving distance of Detroit that we should have included on our list? What are some of your favorite towns near the Motor City? We’re always eager to hear from you, so share your experiences with us in the Facebook comments or make an official recommendation by filling out our nomination form here .

Searching for even more family fun? Read about these nine awesome day trips near Detroit .

The post 8 Slow-Paced Small Towns Near Detroit Where Life Is Still Simple appeared first on Only In Your State .

DETROIT, MI
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Michigan is for people who LOVE the The Wolverine State. We publish one Michigan article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

