Ex-NBA star Cedric Ceballos reveals scary COVID battle: ‘My fight is not done’

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX NEWS - Retired NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos tweeted a concerning picture of himself in a hospital with an oxygen mask over his head as he shared his bout with the coronavirus. Ceballos, who was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1994-95, tweeted Tuesday he was on his 10th day in the hospital battling the illness. "On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," he w...

