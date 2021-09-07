Broth Belt back up for grabs! Morimoto Asia set to host Ramen Rumble 4

The voters speak: Kai wins, earning ,000 for the Humane Society, along with belt and bragging rights. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel

It’s baaaack!

After a year of COVID-related hiatus, the slurp fest that is Ramen Rumble returns, this time amid the opulence of Disney Springs’ Morimoto Asia, where six restaurants will battle it out for the Broth Belt, bragging rights and a sizable donation to this year’s charity partner, Give Kids the World .

“We are excited to bring back the Rumble! This time, in partnership with Morimoto Asia, we have a larger venue and a slightly different format but with the same spirit of friendly competition — all in the name of uplifting the Central Florida food scene while supporting a great cause,” Jason Chin, co-founder of the event and Good Salt Restaurant Group, told the Orlando Sentinel.

“Chef Yuhi [Fujinaga, executive chef at Patina Restaurant Group, Morimoto Asia] reached out,” says Chin of the collaboration. “He really enjoyed the overall event and what it was about — friendly competition for a good cause — with an idea to host it. It’s such an awesome venue, so we loved this idea!”

It’ll be different from Rumbles past — this one will be a two-session event: one from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and another from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. For their $80 ticket (plus tax and gratuity), guests will get six bowls of ramen, one from each competitor, along with one beverage and a traditional Asian dessert.

A cash bar will be open for additional drinks and souvenir T-shirts will be available for sale.

On deck to take the Broth Belt from Ramen Rumble 3 winner Kai Asian Street Food are teams from Morimoto Asia along with Orlando’s own Susuru, Ramen Takagi , Yugiri Ramen Project and Seito Sushi — plus Tampa’s Ichicoro Ramen.

“We’re growing outside the Orlando bubble,” notes Chin. “That’s pretty cool!”

Guests at both sessions will taste them all.

“Proceeds will benefit Give Kids the World,” says Chin. “Please come out to support your local chefs and cast your vote on whose bowl reigns supreme!”

Ramen Rumble 4

The event will take place on Sept. 28. For tickets ($80 ++ per person), visit store.patinagroup.com/event/ramen-rumble . Private dining rooms are available with a six-guest capacity for $475 plus tax and gratuity. Each guest must also purchase a ticket. Contact OrlandoEvents@patinagroup.com for more information.

