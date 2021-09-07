CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Community comes together to help residents impacted by Mullica Hill tornado

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Cleanup efforts continue in Gloucester County after an EF-3 tornado tore through the area, destroying nearby homes.

David Fokas is just one of many residents in the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township who is still trying to piece his home back together. Homes along Salvatore Drive and Josephine Lane were reduced to rubble when the twister touched down.

Fokas says that the outpouring to support from the community has been amazing.

“Even the guy that lost everything was asking me if I needed anything. And that really shows how big the community is here,” Fokas says.

Volunteers from Lowe’s were out on Salvatore Drive Tuesday morning to help the residents.

“We’re basically just trying to clean up debris, handing out buckets and supplies to homeowners and lend a hand wherever we can, while still trying to maintain the safety of everyone,” says Lowe’s manager Thomas Valiante.

For some, it is a waiting game for their insurance companies.

“We haven’t had our insurance adjuster come to the house,” Fokas says.

He says that while many items that were damaged can be replaced, there is one thing that he is hoping to find in the debris.

“My grandmother had a star of David that she was forced to wear in the Holocaust. She gave it to me when she passed away,” Fokas says. “It’s really the only thing that I want to find, but I don’t think I’m going to find it."

The mayor of Harrison Township met with FEMA officials on Tuesday to find out the next steps for his residents. Gloucester County was one of six counties included in the federal disaster declaration.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

