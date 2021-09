Let us take a look at how the men's national team have fared in cup finals and medal matches... The Indian national football team recently got back from Nepal after playing two friendly matches against the Gorkhalis picking up a draw and a win respectively. They will get back to action in the 2021 SAFF Championship which is scheduled from October 1 to 16 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

