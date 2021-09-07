(News) Cardi B & Offset Announce The Birth Of Their Second Child
Cardi B is a new mama again! She shared the happy news on Instagram that her second child with husband Offset was born on Saturday. The healthy baby boy was born at 6:14 p.m. ET at a hospital in New York. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi an Offset said in a statement. Congratulations to the couple and big sister Kulture.hotradiomaine.com
