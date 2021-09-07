(News) Cardi B & Offset Announce The Birth Of Their Second Child

After a New York City-based hairstylist posted a TikTok of her client who greatly resembles Cardi B, the video is making its rounds on the internet. Every so often there's a celebrity lookalike who drives the internet into a frenzy, such as the Lindsay Lohan doppelgänger who reenacted iconic scenes from The Parent Trap on TikTok or the 19-year old model that looks just like Gisele Bündchen. This time around, it looks like the internet has found Cardi B's long-lost twin. After New York City-based hairstylist Claudelande shared a video of her client Ashley with the rapper's "Up" song playing in the background, folks ran to the comments in awe and shock that the person sitting in the chair wasn't the regular degular smegular rapper from the Bronx.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO