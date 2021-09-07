Eagles miss out on adding CB Jimmy Moreland after he's claimed off waivers by Texans

The Eagles are in the need of help at the cornerback position and according to Jeremy Fowler, the team had hoped to add Jimmy Moreland without having to guarantee his contract.

By waiting until after Week 1 to add Moreland, Philadelphia would have avoided being on the hook for his complete salary. Now the slot cornerback will head to Houston after years in Washington.

The Eagles signed cornerback Mac McCain off the Broncos practice squad on Tuesday as well.

Gallery