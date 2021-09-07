CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN simulation says Seattle Seahawks will start 0-9

Cover picture for the articleDec 27, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates with head coach Pete Carroll after rushing for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports. ESPN ran a simulation that predicted every outcome for...

