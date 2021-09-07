CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newsradio 600 KOGO

WATCH: Good Samaritans Rescue 90-Year-Olds From Burning Car In San Diego

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The couple inside the car are in their 90s and have been married for 64 years.

kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samaritans#A Burning#Uc San Diego#The Burning#Accident
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
890
Followers
526
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy